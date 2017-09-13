5 Ways in Which Eating Dark Chocolate May Keep Your Heart Strong and Healthy

Highlights Protects the heart cells and blood vessels Helps in improving the circulation of blood Regulates blood pressure and lowers bad cholesterol

Who doesn't love chocolates? But they are always considered as guilty pleasures. Perhaps, not anymore. A lot of previous studies have pointed out the health benefits of eating chocolate, especially the dark variety and in moderation. Now, many health experts are suggesting that dark chocolate may be heart-friendly too. In fact, it is often regarded as a superfood because of the high levels of antioxidants - polyphenols and flavanols - that it contains. Here are five reasons why chocolate is good for your heart.According to a study published in The Journal of Clinical Hypertension, dark chocolate is rich in bioactive flavonols and theobromine that have a positive effect on the cells of the heart and the blood vessels.A study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association suggests that dark chocolate is rich in active compounds known as polyphenols that help in improving the circulation of blood.Studies have also shown that eating dark chocolate may help in controlling high blood pressure.According to a Finnish study published in the Journal Neurology, including dark chocolate in your diet is linked to the reduced risk of stroke.Another study published in the Journal Hypertension indicates that eating about 100 grams of dark chocolate every day may help in lowering the bad cholesterol and also increase the levels of good cholesterol.While dark chocolate may have many health benefits, you must always remember that anything consumed in excess can have negative repercussions. So, enjoy dark chocolate in moderation to reap its heart-healthy benefits.