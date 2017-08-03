2 Deaths In Mumbai Due to Malaria: Try These Superfoods To Fight the Mosquito Scare

A new report released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) shows that two people have died of the disease in July, with three more suspected deaths that are being investigated. In 2016, Mumbai reported 5,845 cases and 12 deaths due to malaria. This year, 2,338 people have already been diagnosed with malaria between January 1 and July 23. Vector-borne diseases like Dengue, Malaria and Chikungunya are on a rise. According to the Directorate of National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme's report released recently, this year the nation has seen 11,832 more cases of dengue as compared to last year.

Malaria is caused by a plasmodium parasite, transmitted by the bite of infected mosquitoes. Initial symptoms include fever, headache, sweats, chills and vomiting. Experts advise not to take these early symptoms lightly, and seek a doctor's intervention even in case of mild fever as early diagnosis can really help curbing the spread of the infection.

As the popular saying goes, prevention is the cure. Check on the stagnant water, it serves as the breeding ground for mosquitoes. At home, you can try some natural mosquito repellants to keep them at bay. Plants like feverfew, citronella, catnip and lavender have mosquito repellent properties. Besides this, here are some superfoods that can help bolster your immunity to fight the mosquito scare this season.

1.Neem leaves: According to Ayurveda Expert, Dr. Ashutosh Gautam, neem leaves eaten alone or in a brewed concoction can help bring down soaring body temperature.

2.Tea: A tea made with ginger, giloy and cinnamon can help in controlling the spread of the infection and curb the bacteria in the body.

3.Coconut water: Bangalore-based nutritionist Dr. Anju Sood recommends that you must keep your body hydrated with all kinds of healthy fluids. Drinking coconut water can help in flushing out the toxins. It also serves as a natural electrolyte and helps to regulate the fluid levels in the body. You can also drink orange juice, carrot juice or neem juice to ensure a regular flow of vitamins and minerals.

4.Vitamin C rich foods: Dr. Anju Sood tell us, "Mausami and other vitamin C rich fruits are a must this season to fortify the immunity system."

5.Leafy vegetables: Have them steamed, boiled, add them to your salad or make a comforting bowl of soup, but you must get your daily dose of essential vitamins, minerals and fiber to keep your gut clean.



