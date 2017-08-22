12-Year-Old Boy is the First Dengue Victim in Delhi: 5 Healthy Diet Tips for Dengue Patients

Highlights 657 people have been affected by dengue this season in the city Dengue is a viral disease spread by a type of mosquito There is no cure for it but the symptoms can be managed

The first death caused by dengue in the New Delhi was reported recently. A 12-year-old boy from Bihar identified as Nitish Kumar, residing in Safdarjung area in south Delhi, died on August 1 due dengue shock syndrome and resulting in multiple-organ failure at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. In case of a dengue shock syndrome, the blood pressure of the patient drops and the body fluids travel to other parts of the organ which may result in organ failure.At least 657 people have been affected by dengue this season in the city, according to a municipal report. At least 153 cases of the disease have been reported this month till August 19. Moreover, our the 657 dengue cases, 325 affected people were residents of Delhi, while the rest of the cases diagnosed here were traced to other states.While the menace of this viral disease increases during monsoons, it is important to take extra care during these few months in order to safeguard yourself. There are no particular medicines or antibiotics to cure the same since it's caused by a virus but you are advised to rest and drink plenty of fluids. A good diet and ample amount of rest can help you in recovering faster and ease most of the symptoms. Here are five simple diet tips for dengue patients.Include lots of citrus fruits like oranges and kiwis and even fruits like guava and papaya are good options. You can get your dose of Vitamin C from beetroots and red cabbage too. Vitamin C works as a powerful antioxidant that fights the viruses in the body and builds your immune system.The wonder spice turmeric can help in healing your body from within and milk gives you the proteins and carbohydrates your body requires to generate energy.You must have plenty of water and also other healthy drinks like fresh juices and coconut water. All these will help in flushing out the toxins from your body, boost digestion and provide you with necessary vitamins and minerals to recover. You can even have some light homemade soups. They are very soothing and light on the stomach.Fatty and oily foods take longer to digest and may overload your liver. Moreover, they may also aggravate stomach problems that are common symptoms of dengue fever.Increase your intake your green leafy vegetables like spinach and mustard greens as they are full of iron and other nutrients that may help improve the platelet count. Even neem leaves and papaya leaves are known to help.Keep these tips handy, but it is always advisable to consult a doctor as soon as you are diagnosed with dengue and get his advice for a proper course of action.Witth inputs from PTI