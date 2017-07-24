10 Herbs You Must Have During Monsoons for Better Immunity and Strength

Highlights Tulsi leaves act as natural antibiotics and also boost your immunity Coriander leaves promote detoxification and have a cooling effect Neem is also great for balancing your pitta dosha

Come monsoons and most of us can be found sniffing and coughing. As we move away from the scorching heat and step into a period of light breeze and chilly evenings, our body take some time to adjust to this change in temperature. Therefore, during this period of seasonal change it is believed that our immunity is lower than normal and we're at a higher risk of contracting viral infections. On the other hand, the moisture in the air provides an ideal environment for bacteria and microorganisms to thrive and that makes us more vulnerable. Your diet can play an important role in fortifying you from within and protecting you from such monsoon woes. Here are ten important herbs that you must include in your daily routine during monsoons for better immunity and strength.The sacred Tulsi leaves act as natural antibiotics and also as wonderful immunity boosters. It is suggested to consume two-three Tulsi leaves every morning. According to Ayurveda, it is believed that you must swallow the Tulsi leaves for best results.According to Ayurveda, the pitta dosha tends to aggravate due to the acidic condition of the atmosphere and weak digestion. Coriander leaves promote detoxification and have a cooling effect on the body. They also protect you against inflammatory conditions.Neem is also great for balancing your pitta dosha and building immunity. The bitterness in neem is known to provide medicinal properties. Neem is great for boosting the ability of your body to fight infections. Just crush few neem leaves and have it with a glass of water every morning.Giloy is a magical Ayurvedic herb prized for its healing properties. "You can take half a gram of giloy powder with some amla regularly to maximize results, or with jaggery for treating constipation," suggests Nutritionist Anshul Jai Bharat. Giloy helps remove toxins, purifies blood and fights bacteria that cause diseases.Ashwagandha is great for boosting your energy levels. You can start your day with a teaspoon of ashwagandha powder mixed with water. If you have trouble sleeping have it with milk and honey at night.Triphala is a powerful combination of three types of Ayurvedic herbs which are Amalaki, Bibhitaki, and Haritaki. With high humidity in the air, our digestive processes tend to slow down. Therefore, it is suggested to have a spoonful of Triphala before your meals for better digestion.Guduchi is often used as a home remedy for infections. It helps increase the effectiveness of protective white blood cells that fight infection.Peppermint helps in relieving the symptoms of abdominal gas and bloating. Just boil few peppermint leave in water and drink this soothing herbal tea with a drop of honey. All these ingredients help in boosting your immunity.Also known as licorice, mulethi helps in treating a sore throat and congestion and even strengthens your bones and muscles. It supports the production of disease-fighting white blood cells and also contains a compound called Glycyrrhizin that is believed to prevent microbial growth. You can chew a mulethi stick to get relief from cough or boil it with your tea to make a soothing drink.This particular herb has anti-viral properties and is highly prized in Chinese medicine. You can use the loose leaves to make a cup healing tea or you can also add them to a hot bowl of soup to make it more nutritious and therapeutic.It is suggested to eat light and freshly prepared food to support your sluggish metabolism during this period.