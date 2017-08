Yes, Kanchi Singh Has Quit Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Details Here

Highlights "I didn't see any future for my character," Kanchi said She will shoot for the show till September Kanchi is dating her former co-star Rohan Mehra

Television actress Kanchi Singh, who plays Gaayu in, has quit the show, reports The Times Of India . She was apparently 'not happy' with her character getting side-lined. Kanchi plays the Naira (Shivangi Joshi), the protagonist's elder sister. "Yes, I have quit the show. I didn't see any future for my character. I totally understand that shifting focus from a popular couple - Kartik and Naira - to any other character could be detrimental to the show, but my character was completely side-lined in the bargain," Kanchi told TOI . She will be a part oftill September. Kanchi is dating Rohan Mehra , who earlier played Naksh in. Rohan quit the show last year to participate in the reality show. His co-star Karan Mehra, who featured as Naitik at the same time and was Rohan's co-contestant in Hina Khan, Akshara of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai , also quit the show later.After, Kanchi now wishes to take up lead roles. "I'll always be indebted to producer Rajan Shahi, who launched me in the industry. I would like to play meaningful characters now and have decided to take up only lead roles," she told TOI . Kanchi also added that the decision of leaving the show was hers and she doesn't discuss her professional life with Rohan.Kanchi Singh has been a part of shows likeand. She played the protagonist in