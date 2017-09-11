Why Haseena Parkar Is Shraddha Kapoor's 'Big Risk' Haseena Parkar director is impressed with Sharddha Kapoor's output for his film and said: "It (the film) is a bigger risk for her than it's for me"

"As an actor, she never questioned, 'Oh why am I playing a mother of four?' That shows how confident she is of her talent. For a woman who is 30 to play a 50-year-old, where there is no song and dance what she is known for, is fantastic," he added.



Haseena Parkar is Apoorva Lakhia's fourth crime thriller after Shootout at Lokhandwala, Mission Istanbul and Zanjeer. Of his choice of genre, Apoorva Lakhia said: "All of us have a dark side. Why did Dawood Ibrahim do the things he did to become what he is and why didn't you do it? That's interesting to me. What makes a guy break the law and at the same time be religious and family-oriented is what fascinates me. The only thing is, they decide to take a shorter route in life."



Haseena Parkar is releasing on September 22 along with Sanjay Dutt's Bhoomi. "We are releasing on the same day. We had a chat and are cool about it. I really hope his film does phenomenally well because I love him. He deserves to come back," Apoorva Lakhia told PTI.



Director Apoorva Lakhia praised Shraddha Kapoor, the lead actor of his new film Haseena Parkar , saying the biopic is a bigger risk for Shraddha than him, reports news agency PTI. "She plays these chocolaty lovable heroines, where she sings songs. In real life too she is a chirpy person. But Haseena (Haseena Parkar, sister of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim) doesn't have any of these things. Also, everyone was surprised when I approached her," Apoorva Lakhia told PTI. Shraddha plays the role of dreaded 'aapa' (as Haseena Parkar was called), who became a underworld mafia queen after she was unjustly tried and persecuted because she was Dawood Ibrahim's sister. " I could only give her a basic idea of what I wanted and I think she had done a great job. It (the film) is a bigger risk for her than it's for me," Apoorva Lakhia told PTI."As an actor, she never questioned, 'Oh why am I playing a mother of four?' That shows how confident she is of her talent. For a woman who is 30 to play a 50-year-old, where there is no song and dance what she is known for, is fantastic," he added.is Apoorva Lakhia's fourth crime thriller afterand. Of his choice of genre, Apoorva Lakhia said: "All of us have a dark side. Why did Dawood Ibrahim do the things he did to become what he is and why didn't you do it? That's interesting to me. What makes a guy break the law and at the same time be religious and family-oriented is what fascinates me. The only thing is, they decide to take a shorter route in life."is releasing on September 22 along with Sanjay Dutt's. "We are releasing on the same day. We had a chat and are cool about it. I really hope his film does phenomenally well because I love him. He deserves to come back," Apoorva Lakhia told PTI.(With inputs from PTI)