Why Arjun Kapoor Doesn't Want Sonam Kapoor To Meet The Girl He'll Date

'Sonam is an extremely possessive sister,' said Arjun (courtesy Arjun Kapoor) New Delhi: Highlights 'Sonam would cross examine the potential spouse of a sibling,' said Arjun 'Sonam is an extremely possessive sister,' he added 'Sonam is a tough one to please,' he also said Mubarakan is managing to roll in crowds at the theatres Mubarakan for that, but it seems that Anil Kapoor wants another 'Mubarakan' for nephew Arjun Kapoor - this time not on reel but in real life. "He wants to get me married, he actually wants to get everyone married but my marriage, he is very keen on. He seems to have put it out to the universe 'chalo Arjun ki shaadi karwao'," said Arjun in an interview to NDTV.



is managing to roll in crowds at the theatres with a 100 per cent growth over the weekend . Its box office figures at the end of Sunday stand at Rs 22.91 crores, as reported by trade analyst Taran Adarsh.for that, but it seems that Anil Kapoor wants another '' for nephew Arjun Kapoor - this time not on reel but in real life. "He wants to get me married, he actually wants to get everyone married but my marriage, he is very keen on. He seems to have put it out to the universe ''," said Arjun in an interview to NDTV.In Arjun plays dual roles as the nephews who seek their uncle's help to marry the women they admire. And IRL, if Arjun had to choose one family member to introduce his girlfriend to, who would that be? "Actually yes, it would be Anilbecause for me he encompasses what my family is," said Arjun. In the Anees Bazmee-directed, Arjun stars in double roles featuring as Karan and Charan while Anil Kapoor stars as Kartar Singh.And the one person Arjun thinks his girlfriend should rather not meet? " Sonam ," said Arjun.But wasn't Sonam his favourite cousin?"Well she is, but is an extremely possessive sister and is like those big brothers, who sit and cross examine the potential spouse of a sibling. Sonam would start off with 'Do you know what he likes? What do you know about him?' Sonam is a tough one to please but I know she is genuine and will say it the way it is," said Arjun.Well, it seems the Kapoor lads have a strong advocate in sister Sonam.Being forewarned is forearmed. So, girls, the way to Arjun and Harshvardhan's (Sonam Kapoor's younger brother) heart is actually detour via sister Sonam's!