Why Ajay Devgn 'Blasts' Kajol Every So Often

Actress Kajol has revealed that being plainspoken in Bollywood has consequences, chiefly from her husband Ajay Devgn who 'blasts' - Kajol's word - her often for speaking her mind. Diplomacy is hard, Kajol told mid-day , but luckily, not a lot of folks hold it against her. "Ajay blasts me every other day. I can't take diplomacy seriously even though it lands my husband in trouble with people in the industry. At parties, he chides me for saying things as is. But believe me, I say things in the nicest of ways with the best of intentions. Fortunately for me, people forgive me a lot. It's difficult to be diplomatic. I'll forget what you lied about," Kajol told mid-day The 42-year-old actress also can't be bothered with airport fashion. "I hate airport looks," she told mid-day , "It's idiotic. It's ridiculous to look perfect all the time. I am not walking in heels with perfect lipstick. After long flights, everyone looks like they survived a calamity. It's fine." Colleague Kareena Kapoor and filmmaker Karan Johar would agree - both have recently ridiculed the idea of dressing up to take a flight. Kareena, after wearing an odd dress and baseball cap outfit to the airport, asked why celebrities shouldn't be allowed to dress for comfort while travelling. "Flats were created for a reason,"' Kajol said to mid-day , adding that she won't be spotted in heels at the airport anytime soon.Kajol is currently promoting her new Tamil film VIP 2 , directed by Soundarya Rajinikanth and co-starring Dhanush. It her first project since 2015'sbut, as she points out, Kajol makes only the most sporadic film appearances. "I have made 25 comebacks," she told mid-day . Star of films such asand, Kajol married Ajay Devgn in 1999. The couple have two children - daughter Nysa, 14, and son Yug, six.