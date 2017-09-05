When Sanjay Dutt's Son Shahraan, 6, Cut In To Dance With Aunt Priya

Sanjay Dutt dined with his family at a new restaurant in Mumbai and Shahraan stole a moment to be his aunt Priya Dutt's best dance partner

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: September 05, 2017 12:27 IST
Shahraan and Priya Dutt danced as Owen Roncon smiled.

New Delhi: 

  1. The Dutts were main guests at the opening of a Thai restaurant in Mumbai
  2. Boman Irani and his wife were also invited to the inaugural dinner
  3. Sanjay Dutt and Maanyata looked great together
Sanjay Dutt's son Shahraan stole our hearts the moment we saw this picture of him dancing with his aunt Priya Dutt at a family outing at the opening of a Thai restaurant in Mumbai on Monday. Six-year-old Shahraan fancied a ballroom dance with his aunt ousting his uncle Owen Roncon, who was all smiles as he waited for his turn. The Dutts (including Maanyata and Iqra) dined together on Monday and they were joined by actor Boman Irani and his wife Zenobia. Sanjay Dutt and Maanyata are parents to twins Shahraan and Iqra while Sanjay Dutt also has a daughter Trishala from his first wife Richa Sharma.

A picture of the delightful Shahraan dancing with his bua:

 
shahraan priya dutt ndtv


Here are more pictures from last night's event. Maanyata looked chic in sheer and leather pants paired with a black top and matching stilettoes while Sanjay Dutt wore a beige pathani kurta pyjama combo.

 
sanjay dutt ndtv

boman irani sanjay dutt ndtv
 
 
boman irani ndtv


PS - Did you take a look at Iqra's super-cute plus one?

Sanjay Dutt is awaiting the release of Bhoomi, which hits the screens on September 22. The film also stars Aditi Rao Hydari and it is directed by Omung Kumar, who made the national award-winning film Mary Kom.

Bhoomi is Sanjay Dutt first film after he completed his jail term in connection with the 1993 Mumbai blasts. The actor has also signed up for Rajkumar Hiran's third Munna Bhai film. The director is also making a biopic on Sanjay Dutt in which Ranbir Kapoor plays the role.

