When Samantha Ruth Prabhu 'Threatened' To Make Fiance Naga Chaitanya Her 'Rakhi Brother'

Star couple Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya are all set to get married next month. The duo exchanged rings earlier this year. The duo fell in love on the sets of Ye Maaya Chesave but made their relationship public only in 2015. However, Naga Chaitanya revealed that he decided to tell his parents about Samantha only after she 'threatened' to make him a 'Rakhi brother,' reports Pinkvilla. "We fell in love during the making of Ye Maaya Chesave in 2009 and the love affair continued very well in the following years. I was, however, delaying revealing to my parents about my love affair despite Sam's insistence. One day, when we were chatting casually, Sam threatened to tie a 'rakhi' on me if I didn't tell about the love to my parents. I was shocked by her threat and spoke about my love soon after to my parents and got their consent," he said. (Samantha, that's cute).
- "Was shocked by her threat and spoke about my love soon," Naga said
- Samantha and Naga Chaitanya will marry on October 6
- They first met on the sets of Ye Maaya Chesave
Of dating Samantha, Naga earlier told news agency IANS, "I'm a very private person and I never felt the need to speak about my relationship in public. My friends have known about it for a long time. Then, when we informed our families, they supported our decision."
Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, both, 30, will marry on October 6 and have reportedly planned a destination wedding. Naga Chaitanya is the son of Telugu superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna.
Naga Chaitanya had earlier revealed that he 'enjoys' being asked about his wedding plans and fiancee Samantha. "Wherever I go, I'm asked about my marriage. I believe this phase, where people constantly want to know about my marriage, it won't last long. Let me enjoy while it lasts," he told IANS.
Apart from Ye Maaya Chesave, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya have co-starred in films such as Autonagar Surya, Thrayam and Manam.