When Karan Johar Dropped By Gauri Khan's New Store. See Pic

After Rani Mukerji and Sussanne Khan, filmmaker Karan Johar visited Gauri Khan at her new store, Gauri Khan Designs, in Mumbai. Gauri is one of Karan Johar's best friends. She recently designed his twins Roohi and Yash's nursery and also his terrace. "So proud of @gaurikhan what a spectacular space she has created!! Brilliant, aesthetic and sheer beauty!" Karan Johar, 45, tweeted, with a picture of himself and Gauri. The interior designing store was opened a few weeks ago. Rani, Sussanne and Farah Khan visited Gauri earlier this week, pictures of which were shared by her on social media. Here's the pic shared by Karan Johar.
So proud of @gaurikhan what a spectaculars space she has created!! Brilliant aesthetic and sheer Beauty! #GauriKhanDesignspic.twitter.com/KHX6OQHdc1— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 16, 2017
Not only Karan Johar, Gauri Khan Designs also welcomed its other guests today - Seema Khan, Neelam Kothari and Maheep Kapoor. "Amazing store. Congratulations and all the best," Neelam captioned her picture with Gauri and others.
A week ago, Shah Rukh Khan also visited his wife at the store along with their five-year-old son AbRam.
The first celebrity client of Gauri Khan Designs was Varun Dhawan. Gauri will be designing Varun's new home. She Instagrammed a picture of Varun's mother Karuna Dhawan selecting wallpaper designs for his home. "Delighted to welcome our first client at our flagship," Gauri captioned her post.
Meanwhile, Gauri has also designed actor Ranbir Kapoor's flat and a posh Mumbai restaurant ARTH, which opened in June.
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri are married for over 20 years now. They have three children, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. Apart from interior designing, Gauri is also a film producer. SRK's Jab Harry Met Sejal was the last film produced by her under Red Chillies Entertainment.