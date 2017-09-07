When Kaabil Stars Hrithik Roshan And Yami Gautam Meet, Selfie Toh Banti Hai Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam met each other at Rakesh Roshan's birthday party

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam photographed together (Image courtesy: yamigautam) New Delhi: Highlights "Felt like Kaabil reunion," Yami wrote Kaabil was Hrithik and Yami's first film together Kaabil released earlier this year Kaabil. He turned 68 on September 6. Hrithik and Yami smiled for the selfie, which the actress captioned as, "About last night! Felt like #Kaabil reunion." Yami looked pretty in a sea green top and Hrithik - dapper as always. Kaabil was Hrithik and Yami's first film together and released in January this year. The Sanjay Gupta-directed film received mixed response at the box office.



See the selfie which Yami shared.

About last night! Felt like #Kaabil reunion! @hrithikroshan A post shared by Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) on Sep 7, 2017 at 12:13am PDT



Of working with Hrithik, Yami earlier told news agency IANS, "He is such a selfless actor. We actors always work hard for our good performance, but he is concerned about the whole scene, including the performance of his co-actors, dancers and everyone. Whether it is on set or off the camera, he never made you feel that he is a star. He is a happy-go-lucky person and on set, he is an actor. That's why I call him a truly inspirational personality."



Hrithik Roshan is the star of films such as Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, Koi... Mil Gaya, Jodhaa Akbar and Agneepath. He was married to Sussanne Khan but the couple divorced in 2014. They are parents to sons - Hrehaan and Hredhaan.



Meanwhile, Rekha, Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra, Randhir Kapoor and others were also invited for Rakesh Roshan's birthday bash.





Actors Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam, co-stars of 2017 film Kaabil , met each other at filmmaker Rakesh Roshan's birthday party and delighted their fans with a special selfie. Rakesh Roshan is Hrithik's father and also the producer of. He turned 68 on September 6. Hrithik and Yami smiled for the selfie, which the actress captioned as, "About last night! Felt like #Kaabil reunion." Yami looked pretty in a sea green top and Hrithik - dapper as always.was Hrithik and Yami's first film together and released in January this year. The Sanjay Gupta-directed film received mixed response at the box office.See the selfie which Yami shared.Of working with Hrithik, Yami earlier told news agency IANS, "He is such a selfless actor. We actors always work hard for our good performance, but he is concerned about the whole scene, including the performance of his co-actors, dancers and everyone. Whether it is on set or off the camera, he never made you feel that he is a star. He is a happy-go-lucky person and on set, he is an actor. That's why I call him a truly inspirational personality."Hrithik Roshan is the star of films such asand. He was married to Sussanne Khan but the couple divorced in 2014. They are parents to sons - Hrehaan and Hredhaan.Meanwhile, Rekha, Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra, Randhir Kapoor and others were also invited for Rakesh Roshan's birthday bash.