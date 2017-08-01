When Amitabh Bachchan Actually Fell Asleep While Filming A Scene Amitabh Bachchan was filming a scene in which he had to pretend that he was sleeping. However, after a point he actually fell asleep and the crew had to wake him up after the scene was over

Amitabh Bachchan slept on the sets while pretending to sleep. (Image courtesy: Amitabh Bachchan) New Delhi: Highlights Amitabh Bachchan took a nap while filming a scene 'Such a delight,' he wrote in his new blog post Big B is working on sevral projects simultaneously 102 Not Out with Rishi Kapoor and Yash Raj Film's Thugs Of Hindostan simultaneously. The actor is also gearing up for a fresh season of Kaun Banega Crorepati and has several endorsements to shoot for. All this means that Big B's schedule diary to jam packed and the senior star may be getting very little time to rest. He wrote: "Sleep (is) that mechanism that has been a constant in us all. Like taking in air to breathe and survive and the opportunity of catching up with its loss, on set is a gifted moment in the script - rare - but so welcome. One actually goes to sleep, while the lighting and the action and the scene is being conducted. Such a delight."



Amitabh Bachchan, who is busy with several projects, revealed how he actually fell asleep while they were filming a scene in which he had to pretend that he was sleeping. "My sleep was genuine. They actually had to come and wake me up to tell me that it was over," Amitabh Bachchan, 74, revealed in his new blog post. Amitabh Bachchan is filmingwith Rishi Kapoor and Yash Raj Film'ssimultaneously. The actor is also gearing up for a fresh season ofand has several endorsements to shoot for. All this means that Big B's schedule diary to jam packed and the senior star may be getting very little time to rest. He wrote: "Sleep (is) that mechanism that has been a constant in us all. Like taking in air to breathe and survive and the opportunity of catching up with its loss, on set is a gifted moment in the script - rare - but so welcome. One actually goes to sleep, while the lighting and the action and the scene is being conducted. Such a delight."Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury'sco-starring Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang. As of now, Mr Bachchan has filmed some portions of Thugs Of Hindostan in Malta with his co-stars Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.is reportedly an adaptation of 1839 novel. The film is directed by's Vijay Krishna Acharya and it is expected to release on Diwali next year.In his other film tilted Amitabh Bachchan plays the role of Rishi Kapoor's onscreen father . In the Seventies, Mr Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor co-starred in several films likeand