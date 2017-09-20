When A Reality Show Became 'Life Threatening' For Karan Kundra

Television actor Karan Kundra says that participating in reality show Stupid Man Smart Phone was 'life threatening at times,' reported news agency IANS. In the show, contestants' only mode of survival was a smartphone and a super network. Celebs navigated through remote areas and dense forest with the help of their social media followers. "This show was life threatening at times, but the beauty of Arunachal Pradesh took my breath away. I've done travel reality shows in the past as well, but this show was like none other, especially given that we had a chance to interact with our fans through social media, where we would ask them for assistance, directions and even the most basic survival tips," Karan Kundra told IANS.
Highlights
- Celebs had to rely on their social media followers for survival
- This show was life threatening at times: Karan Kundra
- Evelyn Sharma and Sumeet Vyas also participated in the show
Parched actor Sumeet Vyas, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani's Evelyn Sharma and comedian Sahil Khattar also participated in the BBC show. "I don't think any amount of training could truly prepare us for what we faced whilst on the journey but it was a fun experience nonetheless," Evelyn told IANS. "Stupid Man Smart Phone as a format to me was extremely exciting. This journey, along with my three co-contestants has been an enriching experiment and one that I will cherish throughout my lifetime," said Sumeet.
"It was one crazy ride. I found myself uprooted from my comfort zone and facing trials like drinking camel milk, eating cacti and surviving a hot desert which was both difficult and fascinating," said Sahil Khattar.
Stupid Man Smart Phone is a VOOT Original and it will be aired on Viacom 18's video-on-demand streaming service from Wednesday.
(With IANS inputs)