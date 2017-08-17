What Shilpa Shetty 'Stole' For Son Viaan

Actress Shilpa Shetty visited Shirdi in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra along with her son Viaan today. The 42-year-old actress, who is enroute from Shirdi to Shingnapur in Maharashtra, delighted everyone by sharing a few pictures and videos on her Instagram account. In one of the videos shared by Shilpa, she is seen extremely delighted as she stands in a pomegranate orchard along with her son. The actress just couldn't control her temptation to steal one of the organic pomegranates and hand it over to her son. "Couldn't contain my excitement. Guilty as charged , did steal 1 pomegranate for my son. But made up for it by taking a photo with the farmer who recognised the thief #madness #crazyday #mothersonpicnic #funday," she wrote.
Shilpa Shetty got married to Mumbai-based businessman Raj Kundra in2009 and the couple welcomed Viaan in 2012.
Shilpa Shetty made her Bollywood debut in 1993 with Baazigar, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. Shilpa is best known for her performance in films like Dhadkan, Pardesi Babu, Phir Milenge, Garv: Pride and Honour, Dus and Life in a... Metro.
Shilpa Shetty made her debut as a producer with 2014 film Dishkiyaoon, staring Harman Baweja and Sunny Deol. She is a fitness enthusiast and has written several books on yoga and diet.
Last month, Shilpa Shetty told the media that she has 'made a lot of mistakes' in her career but has learnt a lot from them, reported news agency IANS.
"I made lot of mistakes in my career but you learn. Experience is something that cannot be brought and I love the fact that I have learnt from my own mistakes I have seen that, I went through it and I learnt," IANS quoted Shilpa Shetty as saying.
