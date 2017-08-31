What Saif Ali Khan Said About Salman Khan Taking His Place In Race 3 "Ramesh S Taurani (producer) told me about this last year that he wants to make Race 3 but as a new movie, with a new cast. We spoke about it and I love Ramesh ji. Who better than Salman Khan for this? I wish both of them luck," said Saif Ali Khan

Actor Saif Ali Khan, who featured in the first two installments offilms, finally commented on being replaced by Salman Khan in the third installment. Speaking at the trailer launch of his upcoming film, Saif Ali Khan said that he is 'happy' that theactor has been roped in for the film, reported news agency PTI. "Ramesh S Taurani (producer) told me about this last year that he wants to make Race 3 but as a new movie, with a new cast. We spoke about it and I love Ramesh ji. Who better than Salman Khan for this? I wish both of them luck. But I haven't been approached," PTI quoted the 47-year-old actor as saying.Saif Ali Khan and Salman Khan co-starred inIn an earlier interview with PTI, Kumar Taurani, producer of, said that Salman Khan is 'excited' about the project. "Superstar Salman Khan is excited about the project and is looking forward to start work on the film. We are discussing with Salman as to how to go forward (for the film) and we are getting positive feedback from him," PTI quoted Kumar Taurani as saying.will also star Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead role.Abbas Mustan's, starring Saif Ali Khan, Anil Kapoor and Akshaye Khanna, released in 2008. Saif and Anil Kapoor reprised their roles in, which released in 2013. The film also starred John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in lead roles.Saif Ali Khan was last seen inalong with Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor. Apart from Chef , the actor will also feature inand(With PTI inputs)