What Kareena Kapoor Said About Airport Style, After Wearing Odd Outfit

Kareena talks about Airport looks and @poonamdamania giggling away beside her so adorable ahh at filmfare today - - Style by : @mohitrai A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan FC (@kareenakapoorteam) on Jul 22, 2017 at 9:52am PDT

Dear Airport Look...I can see the pressure is getting to you...don't worry the gym look is soon going to take over.... — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 16, 2017

Actress Kareena Kapoor, recently photographed at the airport wearing a baseball cap , has deplored the 'pressure' on celebs to be fashionable while travelling in a video that has gone viral. The 36-year-old actress was spotted earlier this month at Mumbai airport, wearing a black wrap dress and pumps, accessorised rather oddly with a black baseball cap. It was a look that baffled fashion websites, with one celeb style blog describing the cap as 'sticking out like a sore thumb.' Noses were particularly wrinkled because Kareena has set high standards for herself and regularly nails each look she wears, day or night.Now, speaking to a magazine during a photoshoot, Kareena Kapoor wants to know why celebs are expected to look good even while taking a flight. "We should dress like normal human beings. Awful. Why should we have it? Why should we be dressing up to go on a flight? But there's pressure," she said in the clip that's gone viral, to a roomful of giggles. The video, posted on Instagram, has 46,316 views.Kareena's friend Karan Johar can relate. He tweeted this a while ago:The 'airport look' is indisputably a thing. Celebs can expect to be scrutinised head to toe before/after a flight. Kareena Kapoor generally gets top marks for a travel wardrobe that's a high-low mix of casual and chic . She's been spotted in a dress with a thigh0high slit, denim separates with patchworked jackets, and simple tee and pants combos.Kareena Kapoor, married to Saif Ali Khan, is a new mother and welcomed baby Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi in December . These days, Kareena is far more likely to be spotted at the gym than the airport. The actress is busy shedding the post-pregnancy weight before she returns to work - she will soon begin filming Shashank Ghosh's, co-starring Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar.