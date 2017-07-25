What Kareena Kapoor Said About Airport Style, After Wearing Odd Outfit

Actress Kareena Kapoor, recently photographed at the airport wearing a baseball cap, has deplored the 'pressure' on celebs to be fashionable while travelling in a video that has gone viral. The 36-year-old actress was spotted earlier this month at Mumbai airport, wearing a black wrap dress and pumps, accessorised rather oddly with a black baseball cap. It was a look that baffled fashion websites, with one celeb style blog describing the cap as 'sticking out like a sore thumb.' Noses were particularly wrinkled because Kareena has set high standards for herself and regularly nails each look she wears, day or night.
Now, speaking to a magazine during a photoshoot, Kareena Kapoor wants to know why celebs are expected to look good even while taking a flight. "We should dress like normal human beings. Awful. Why should we have it? Why should we be dressing up to go on a flight? But there's pressure," she said in the clip that's gone viral, to a roomful of giggles. The video, posted on Instagram, has 46,316 views.
Kareena's friend Karan Johar can relate. He tweeted this a while ago:
Dear Airport Look...I can see the pressure is getting to you...don't worry the gym look is soon going to take over....— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 16, 2017
The 'airport look' is indisputably a thing. Celebs can expect to be scrutinised head to toe before/after a flight. Kareena Kapoor generally gets top marks for a travel wardrobe that's a high-low mix of casual and chic. She's been spotted in a dress with a thigh0high slit, denim separates with patchworked jackets, and simple tee and pants combos.
Kareena Kapoor, married to Saif Ali Khan, is a new mother and welcomed baby Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi in December. These days, Kareena is far more likely to be spotted at the gym than the airport. The actress is busy shedding the post-pregnancy weight before she returns to work - she will soon begin filming Shashank Ghosh's Veere Di Wedding, co-starring Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar.