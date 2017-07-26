What Kajol Said About Working With Ex-Friend Karan Johar Again

The public breakdown of a celebrity friendship is great copy, which explains why actress Kajol is still being asked about filmmaker Karan Johar months after he detailed their falling out in his autobiography An Unsuitable Boy. Asked by news agency PTI about the chances of a future collaboration between them, Kajol said, "Let me put it this way, I am not answering any questions on that particular point. If any of my other friends want to offer me a film I'll definitely do it." So, that's a 100% no then?
Kajol also said, "If you're not comfortable with the people you're working with, if you cannot speak up, or speak to the people you're working with....I think communication is a key element in working with people. You can't work alongside them if you don't talk."
The question of a future Kajol-KJo project is academic, at best, because the filmmaker has written that the friendship hasn't simply been interrupted but rather, irrevocably terminated. "She can never come back to my life," Karan Johar wrote in An Unsuitable Boy, "I wouldn't like to give her a piece of myself to her at all because she's killed every bit of emotion I had for her for 25 years. I don't think she deserves me. I feel nothing for her anymore."
Kajol and Karan Johar had been friends and collaborators for 25 years until last year. The 42-year-old actress starred in many of KJo's films, from his debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to 2010's My Name Is Khan. The dostana reportedly cooled over the years after Kajol married Ajay Devgn, before ending for good. In his book, Karan Johar has blamed Ajay Devgn for the troubled equation, writing: "The problem was actually never between her and me. It was between her husband and me... I felt that she's not going to acknowledge 25 years of friendship, if she wants to support her husband, then that's her prerogative." Matters came to an ugly conclusion last year when Ajay accused Karan Johar of paying for favourable reviews of his film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which was releasing at the same time as Ajay Devgn's own film Shivaay.
In April, shortly after Karan Johar's book released, Kajol refused to comment. She told DNA, "I think that the best thing for me to do right now, as far as this entire topic is concerned, is to stay silent. And that's exactly what I'm going to do. When and if I choose to give my opinion on this particular topic, I will make sure the world hears of it."
Kajol is currently promoting her new Tamil film VIP 2, directed by Soundarya Rajinikanth and co-starring Dhanush.
