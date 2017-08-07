What Bhumi Pednekar Thinks Of The Dangers Of Being Stereotyped Bhumi Pednekar, who will feature in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, says , "I am not going to miss out on a role because I am scared that people will only see me as a small town girl"

Bhumi Pednekar in Mumbai

Dum Laga Ke Haisha, co-starring actor Ayushmann Khurrana. The 28-year old actress told PTI, "I have thought about getting stereotyped. But I am not going to miss out on a role because I am scared that people will only see me as a small town girl." Bhumi Pednekar, who appears to be playing similar characters in her upcoming films like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, also added, "It's a bigger challenge for me to make every character different. They belong to the same economic stratum and are courageous. This is the only similarity.



The Dum Laga Ke Haisha actress told PTI that watching diverse cinema has influenced her choice of films. "I think I naturally have a tendency to pick such roles. I've been brought up in an environment where we were made socially responsible at a very young age. The kind of taste I developed as an audience was more towards meaningful films that were entertaining. So, I naturally tend to pick up characters which have some strength," she added.



Bhumi Pednekar is glad that films today offer well-etched characters to women. "In the last five years, there has been such a huge change in the kind of roles written for women and the kind of films coming out. Even the audience is open today to watch good films and content is the king. They are intelligent and exposed to world cinema," PTI quoted her as saying.



Bhumi Pednekar will feature in Dum Laga Ke Haisha magic. Bhumi told PTI, "I really hope it has that sort of an impact. Dum Laga Ke Haisha was an endearing love story and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is about the sweet couple, madly in love but they have their situation which is going on (referring to story of the film). But it's a family entertainer."



Bhumi and Akshay Kumar's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha will release on August 11.



(With PTI Inputs)



