What Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Saavdhan Makers Say About Film's Subject Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Saavdhan deals with the subject of sexual disorder and premarital sex

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Ayushmann Khurrana in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (Image courtesy: Eros Now) New Delhi: Highlights Think we will get a U/A certificate, says Aanand L Rai The makers tried to keep the film as clean as possible Bhumi Pednekar stars opposite Ayushmann in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan Shubh Mangal Saavdhan say that they tried to keep the film 'clean' and are expecting a U/A certification, reports news agency IANS. "We tried to keep the film as clean as possible, keeping the subject in mind... as long as the subject was allowed. But so far, till the trailer, we have not faced any issue. I think we will get a U/A certificate and it is a family entertainer. We did not use any double meaning dialogues for creating something," co-producer Aanand L Rai told IANS.



In Shubh Mangal Saavdhan's, subject is just the opposite of what Vicky Donor, Ayushmann's debut film was about.



The trailer got a thumbs up from Karan Johar, who tweeted, "This is absolutely hysterical!!! What a joy this trailer is!!!! @ayushmannk and @psbhumi in terrific form!!!"

This is absolutely hysterical!!! What a joy this trailer is!!!! @ayushmannk and @psbhumi in terrific form!!! https://t.co/AygE5i6GO0 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 1, 2017



Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is Ayushmann and Bhumi's second film together after the 2015 film Dum Laga Ke Haisha. "I think we all have to carve our own niche in the cinema industry. And Vicky Donor, Dum Laga Ke Haisha and now Shubh Mangal Saavdhan," Ayushamann, 32, told IANS.



Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, directed by R S Prasanna, is a remake of Tamil film Kalyana Samayal Saadham (2013). It releases on September 1. Apart from Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Ayushmanna Khurrana is awaiting the release of Bareilly Ki Barfi, which hits the screens on August 18.



(With IANS inputs)



Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar's Shubh Mangal Saavdhan trailer was released today. The film deals with the subject of sexual disorder and premarital sex. The makers ofsay that they tried to keep the film 'clean' and are expecting a U/A certification, reports news agency IANS. "We tried to keep the film as clean as possible, keeping the subject in mind... as long as the subject was allowed. But so far, till the trailer, we have not faced any issue. I think we will get a U/A certificate and it is a family entertainer. We did not use any double meaning dialogues for creating something," co-producer Aanand L Rai told IANS.In Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Ayushmann plays Mudit , who falls in love with Sugandha (Bhumi). Mudit suffers from a gents' problem which Sugandha probably doesn't know.'s, subject is just the opposite of what, Ayushmann's debut film was about.The trailer got a thumbs up from Karan Johar, who tweeted, "This is absolutely hysterical!!! What a joy this trailer is!!!! @ayushmannk and @psbhumi in terrific form!!!"is Ayushmann and Bhumi's second film together after the 2015 film. "I think we all have to carve our own niche in the cinema industry. And these kinds of films work for me - whether it isand now," Ayushamann, 32, told IANS., directed by R S Prasanna, is a remake of Tamil film(2013). It releases on September 1. Apart from, Ayushmanna Khurrana is awaiting the release of, which hits the screens on August 18.(With IANS inputs)