Watch Katrina Kaif Surf For The First Time In Morocco

Actress Katrina Kaif shared a video on Instagram, which shows her surfing for the first time in the Moroccan city of Essaouira. In the video, Katrina rides the surf board and looks scared yet dedicated trying her best to overcome the lip of the wave. The Baar Baar Dekho actress also shared a picture in a wetsuit conquering the waves in Morocco with a smile on her face hitting the crest of the wave and flying through the air. Katrina, who was last seen in Jagga Jasoos, is in Essaouira to shoot for her upcoming film Tiger Zinda Hai, co-starring Salman Khan. Is Katrina's surfing lesson a part of some training for the movie or she is just letting her hair down for leisure?
Katrina Kaif also posed with the team which tutored her. They say, "Maybe a career change from Bollywood star to a surf pro is on the cards. (sic)"
Meanwhile, director Ali Abbas Zafar shared a picture of Salman Khan from the sets of the film. A video clip of Salman taking the horse riding training was also shared by him. This shows that Tiger Zinda Hai team is on a roll in Morocco. Tiger Zinda Hai is the sequel to 2012's Ek Tha Tiger directed by Kabir Khan and starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The Ali Abbas Zafar-directed sequel is expected to release in December.
When you see a picture from @TigerZindaHai and say " please Palto Na" :) pic.twitter.com/NjgHMBL9lq— ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) July 21, 2017
Behind the scenes a very serious #tom Struthers working really hard as #Sk chills on the horse behind pic.twitter.com/GCOJCSGI0x— ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) July 20, 2017
Apart from Tiger Zinda Hai, Katrina Kaif is working on other projects like Thugs Of Hindostan and Aanand L Rai's yet-untitled film. Thugs Of Hindostan is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya (Dhoom: 3), which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh. In Aanand L Rai's film Katrina collaborates with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma again after Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012).