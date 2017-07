Watch Katrina Kaif Surf For The First Time In Morocco

Highlights Katrina Kaif is also shooting for Tiger Zinda Hai in Essaouira, Morocco Katrina may be taking lessons for her film or just letting her hair down Katrina looked scared yet dedicated in the video

First time surfing in Essaouira A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jul 21, 2017 at 8:58am PDT

When you see a picture from @TigerZindaHai and say " please Palto Na" :) pic.twitter.com/NjgHMBL9lq — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) July 21, 2017

Behind the scenes a very serious #tom Struthers working really hard as #Sk chills on the horse behind pic.twitter.com/GCOJCSGI0x — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) July 20, 2017

Actress Katrina Kaif shared a video on Instagram, which shows her surfing for the first time in the Moroccan city of Essaouira. In the video, Katrina rides the surf board and looks scared yet dedicated trying her best to overcome the lip of the wave. Theactress also shared a picture in a wetsuit conquering the waves in Morocco with a smile on her face hitting the crest of the wave and flying through the air. Katrina, who was last seen in Jagga Jasoos , is in Essaouira to shoot for her upcoming film, co-starring Salman Khan. Is Katrina's surfing lesson a part of some training for the movie or she is just letting her hair down for leisure?Watch Katrina Kaif surf:Katrina Kaif also posed with the team which tutored her. They say, "Maybe a career change from Bollywood star to a surf pro is on the cards. (sic)"Meanwhile, director Ali Abbas Zafar shared a picture of Salman Khan from the sets of the film . A video clip of Salman taking the horse riding training was also shared by him. This shows thatteam is on a roll in Morocco.is the sequel to 2012'sdirected by Kabir Khan and starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The Ali Abbas Zafar-directed sequel is expected to release in December.Apart from, Katrina Kaif is working on other projects likeand Aanand L Rai's yet-untitled film.is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya (), which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh. In Aanand L Rai's film Katrina collaborates with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma again after(2012).