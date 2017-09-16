Vivek Oberoi On Kangana Ranaut's Remarks: 'It Takes A Lot Of Courage To Speak Up' "Kangana Ranaut is very honest, speaks from her heart and is straightforward," said Vivek Oberoi

Kangana Ranaut has been making headlines over the last few days for her explosive comments on her alleged relationship with actor Hrithik Roshan and the treatment she received as an outsider in the film industry. The 31-year-old actress'co-star Vivek Oberoi has now spoken up in her support. At the Jagran Cinema Summit, theactor said that Kangana is a 'straightforward person and speaks from her heart.' "It takes a lot of courage for a woman to speak up about what she has faced. People who know Kangana, and I've worked with her they know that she is very honest, speaks from her heart and is straightforward," PTI quoted Vivek Oberoi as saying."When one star speaks about an issue in front of the society, it's open to debate. When that happens, there is change," Vivek said at the Jagran Cinema Summit, reported PTI.(2013), directed by Rakesh Roshan, starred Hrithik Roshan, Vivek Oberoi, Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut in the lead roles.When asked about Kangana's explosive statements against Hrithik in her interviews, Vivek Oberoi said, "This is a personal question. Kangana is a friend, colleague. Hrithik is a very dear friend and I've known him since childhood. But what happened between two people is a very complex question. The kind of person I am, I feel it's irresponsible to make a comment on someone's personal life without understanding the whole matter."Kangana Ranaut's ugly public spat with Hrithik Roshan started last year. In one of her interviews, she appeared to refer Hrithik as her 'silly ex,' after which he sent a legal notice to her demanding an apology. The actors exchanged legal notices all through 2016 and they are still at loggerheads.On the work front, Kangana Ranaut's Simran released in theatres on September 15. The actress will soon resume shoot for her next filmVivek Oberoi last featured in Tamil film(With PTI inputs)