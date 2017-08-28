Vivegam Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajith's Film Earns Rs 5.75 Crore

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar's film Vivegam, which released in theatres on August 24, has managed to collect a total of Rs 5.75 crore at the box office so far. The film, directed by Sivakumar Jayakumar, is the highest first weekend grosser of 2017 in Chennai

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: August 28, 2017 16:21 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Vivegam Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajith's Film Earns Rs 5.75 Crore

Ajith in a still from Vivegam

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Vivegam earned Rs 3.02 crore over the weekend
  2. Vivegam made a total of Rs 1.22 crore on its opening day
  3. Vivegam released in theatres on August 24
Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar's film Vivegam, which released in theatres on August 24, has managed to collect a total of Rs 5.75 crore at the box office so far. Vivegam has recreated box office history in Chennai and has become the highest first weekend grosser of 2017 in the city, reported trade analyst Ramesh Bala. "#ThalaiNagaram Chennai becomes #Thala #Nagaram.. #Vivegam takes All-time No.1 Opening for any movie in #Chennai - 5.75 Crs.. 1st Wknd," tweeted Mr Bala. The film, directed by Sivakumar Jayakumar, earned Rs 3.02 crore over the weekend (Saturday - Rs 1.55 crore and Sunday - 1.47 crore) and a total of Rs 1.22 crore on its opening day.

See trade analyst Ramesh Bala's tweet here:
 
 

Vivegam has received a positive response overseas as well. The film has managed to collect Rs 93.77 lakhs in Australia in four days and Rs 88.16 lakhs in the UK in three days, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

See Mr Adarsh's tweet here:
 
 

In Vivegam, Ajith portrays the role of AK, a special agent of the Counter Terrorism Squad and Kajal Aggarwal plays his wife. Vivek Oberoi features as the prime antagonist in the film, which marks his debut in the Tamil film industry. Akshara Haasan also plays a pivotal role in the film.

Trade analyst Ramesh reviewed Ajith's Vivegam on Twitter and wrote that the film is a 'mass entertainer.' "A top-notch International level action thriller. With right emotions. Visuals and Grand Making. A mass entertainer," he tweeted.
 

Vivegam has been shot in Europe and Hyderabad.

Vivegam marks Ajith's third collaboration with director Sivakumar Jayakumar. They have previously worked together in Veeram and Vedhalam.
 

Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READChina Statement Cedes What India Claimed: Both Sides Give On Standoff
Ajith KumarVivegam

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Babumoshai BandookbaazA GentlemanSniffVivegamIndia Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreGoT Season 7 Finale

................................ Advertisement ................................