Vivegam Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajith's Film Earns Rs 5.75 Crore Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar's film Vivegam, which released in theatres on August 24, has managed to collect a total of Rs 5.75 crore at the box office so far. The film, directed by Sivakumar Jayakumar, is the highest first weekend grosser of 2017 in Chennai

Ajith in a still from Vivegam

Vivegam earned Rs 3.02 crore over the weekend Vivegam made a total of Rs 1.22 crore on its opening day Vivegam released in theatres on August 24 Vivegam has recreated box office history in Chennai and has become the highest first weekend grosser of 2017 in the city, reported trade analyst Ramesh Bala. "#ThalaiNagaram Chennai becomes #Thala #Nagaram.. #Vivegam takes All-time No.1 Opening for any movie in #Chennai - 5.75 Crs.. 1st Wknd," tweeted Mr Bala. The film, directed by Sivakumar Jayakumar, earned Rs 3.02 crore over the weekend (Saturday - Rs 1.55 crore and Sunday - 1.47 crore) and a total of Rs 1.22 crore on its opening day.



See trade analyst Ramesh Bala's tweet here:

#ThalaiNagaram Chennai becomes #Thala#Nagaram.. #Vivegam takes All-time No.1 Opening for any movie in #Chennai - 5.75 Crs.. 1st Wknd.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 28, 2017

#Vivegam @ #Chennai City BO 1st Wknd:



Thurs - 1.22 Cr



Fri - 1.51 Cr



Sat - 1.55 Cr



Sun - 1.47 Cr



Total - 5.75 Cr #NewBORecord— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 28, 2017



Vivegam has received a positive response overseas as well. The film has managed to collect Rs 93.77 lakhs in Australia in four days and Rs 88.16 lakhs in the UK in three days, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh.



See Mr Adarsh's tweet here:

Tamil film #Vivegam - AUSTRALIA...

Thu A$ 52,563

Fri A$ 50,103

Sat A$ 55,916

Sun A$ 26,092

Total: A$ 184,674 [ 93.77 lakhs]@Rentrak — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 28, 2017

Tamil film #Vivegam - UK...

Fri £ 33,758

Sat £ 38,574

Sun £ 24,448

Total [incl previews]: £ 106,977 [ 88.16 lakhs]@Rentrak — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 28, 2017



In Vivegam, Ajith portrays the role of AK, a special agent of the Counter Terrorism Squad and Kajal Aggarwal plays his wife.



Trade analyst Ramesh reviewed Ajith's Vivegam on Twitter and wrote that the film is a 'mass entertainer.' "A top-notch International level action thriller. With right emotions. Visuals and Grand Making. A mass entertainer," he tweeted.

#Vivegam [3.5/5]: A Top-notch International level action thriller.. With right emotions.. Visuals and Grand Making.. A Mass Entertainer.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 24, 2017



Vivegam has been shot in Europe and Hyderabad.



Vivegam marks Ajith's third collaboration with director Sivakumar Jayakumar. They have previously worked together in Veeram and Vedhalam.





