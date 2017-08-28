Vivegam Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajith's Film Earns Rs 5.75 Crore

Highlights
- Vivegam earned Rs 3.02 crore over the weekend
- Vivegam made a total of Rs 1.22 crore on its opening day
- Vivegam released in theatres on August 24
See trade analyst Ramesh Bala's tweet here:
#ThalaiNagaram Chennai becomes #Thala#Nagaram.. #Vivegam takes All-time No.1 Opening for any movie in #Chennai - 5.75 Crs.. 1st Wknd..— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 28, 2017
#Vivegam @ #Chennai City BO 1st Wknd:
Thurs - 1.22 Cr
Fri - 1.51 Cr
Sat - 1.55 Cr
Sun - 1.47 Cr
Total - 5.75 Cr #NewBORecord— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 28, 2017
Vivegam has received a positive response overseas as well. The film has managed to collect Rs 93.77 lakhs in Australia in four days and Rs 88.16 lakhs in the UK in three days, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh.
See Mr Adarsh's tweet here:
Tamil film #Vivegam - AUSTRALIA...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 28, 2017
Thu A$ 52,563
Fri A$ 50,103
Sat A$ 55,916
Sun A$ 26,092
Total: A$ 184,674 [ 93.77 lakhs]@Rentrak
Tamil film #Vivegam - UK...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 28, 2017
Fri £ 33,758
Sat £ 38,574
Sun £ 24,448
Total [incl previews]: £ 106,977 [ 88.16 lakhs]@Rentrak
In Vivegam, Ajith portrays the role of AK, a special agent of the Counter Terrorism Squad and Kajal Aggarwal plays his wife. Vivek Oberoi features as the prime antagonist in the film, which marks his debut in the Tamil film industry. Akshara Haasan also plays a pivotal role in the film.
Trade analyst Ramesh reviewed Ajith's Vivegam on Twitter and wrote that the film is a 'mass entertainer.' "A top-notch International level action thriller. With right emotions. Visuals and Grand Making. A mass entertainer," he tweeted.
#Vivegam [3.5/5]: A Top-notch International level action thriller.. With right emotions.. Visuals and Grand Making.. A Mass Entertainer..— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 24, 2017
Vivegam has been shot in Europe and Hyderabad.
Vivegam marks Ajith's third collaboration with director Sivakumar Jayakumar. They have previously worked together in Veeram and Vedhalam.