Vivegam Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajith's Film Is Smashing Records Already

Highlights
- The movie is expected to have a house-full Sunday
- It has made Rs 4.28 crore in Chennai three days
- Vivegam has made a total of Rs 9 crores in Coimbatore so far
#Vivegam#Chennai Box office:
Thursday, Aug 24th - Rs 1.22 Cr
Friday, Aug 25th - Rs 1.51 Cr
Saturday, Aug 26th - Rs 1.55 Cr
Total - Rs 4.28 Cr— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 26, 2017
#Vivegam created a hat-trick Single Day Gross records in #Chennai City.. Day 1, 2 and 3.. Looking at a Sold Out Sunday today.. Huge Weekend! pic.twitter.com/tu0TLOdfrj— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 27, 2017
Coimbatore has also witnessed "excellent" business, raking in as much as Rs 9 crore in three days.
#Vivegam doing excellent biz in #Coimbatore.. Day 3 > Day 2 > Day 1— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 27, 2017
Day 1: Rs 2.95 Cr
Day 2: Rs 3.10 Cr
Day 3: Rs 3.18 Cr
Total : Rs 9.23 Cr
Not only in Tamil Nadu, Ajith's new film is all set to storm the theatres in Karnataka:
As per current tracking, #Vivegam will take All-time 2nd Highest Opening for a Tamil movie (Next to #Kabali) in #Karnataka - 1st Weekend.. pic.twitter.com/T9MMYNhULw— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 27, 2017
Collections in lakhs from theatres across Kerala for Vivegam have also pushed the overall numbers higher.
#Vivegam at Cochin Plexes #Kerala— Forum Keralam (FK) (@Forumkeralam1) August 26, 2017
3rd Day 4.46 Lakhs [ 43.14%]
3 Days Grand Total 20.94 Lakhs @sri50@rameshlaus@LMKMovieManiacpic.twitter.com/XOyIceh0ro
Vivegam is also earning a lot of love in USA and Australia simultaneously. In USA, it has surpassed the collections of this year's action-thriller Kaatru Veliyidai and the box office numbers of Ajith's 2013 movie Arrambam to become the third highest grossing Tamil film and Ajith's second highest grossing film in the country.
#Vivegam with it's Aug 26th 11 PM EST Total in #USA - $410,858 overtakes #KaatruVeliyidai 's $367,012 to become 2017 's 3rd Highest Tamil..— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 27, 2017
#Vivegam with it's Aug 26th 11 PM EST Total Gross in #USA - $410,858 overtakes #Arrambam 's $377,747 to become #Thala#Ajith 's 2nd Highest!— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 27, 2017
At the #Australia BO, even before Sunday, #Vivegam (A$158,588) beats #YennaiArindhaal (A$ 153,680) to take #Thala#Ajith's Best Opening! pic.twitter.com/gr8uIqyK30— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 27, 2017
Vivegam stars Ajith as AK, a special agent of the Counter Terrorism Squad while Kajal Aggarwal plays the role of his wife. Akshara Haasan features as their daughter and Vivek Oberoi plays the antagonist. Directed by Siva Jayakumar, Vivegam marks the debut projects of Vivek and Akshara in Tamil cinema.