Vivegam Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajith's Film Will Be A 'Blockbuster'

- Trade analysts predict that Vivegam will do a business of over Rs 170 cr
- At the Malaysian box office, Vivegam is on a 'dream run'
- Ajith features as a special agent in Vivegam
#Vivegam becomes the fastest movie to reach 2.5 Crs in Chennai city Box office history.. 2 Days.. Total gross - 2.72 Crs.. #ChennaiBORecord— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 26, 2017
#Vivegam beats #Vivegam in Chennai city.. Day 1 Gross 1.21 Crs is beaten by Day 2 Gross 1.51 Crs.. #Vivegam 1st movie to cross 1.50 Crs..— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 26, 2017
A major turn-around has happened for #Vivegam on Day 2.. Family audience (Ladies, Kids etc) WOM is excellent.. #Vivegam on da way to be a BB— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 26, 2017
Box office numbers are decent in Telugu states too. Trade analysts are predicting good numbers over the weekend.
#Vivekam earned decent numbers in Telugu states in 2 days. Highest for Ajith! Expecting gud numbers on Saturday & Sunday too. @directorsivapic.twitter.com/vZVYSVjgCO— Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) August 25, 2017
At the Malaysian box office, Vivegam is on a 'dream run' and is ahead of all other Hollywood releases. See Ramesh Bala's tweet.
#Vivekam is currently the No.1 Movie in #Malaysia ahead of new Hollywood releases.. https://t.co/QKkkoIbIgU— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 26, 2017
In US, the box office figures of Vivegam stands at number three, when compared to Ajith's other releases. "At the USA box office, #Vivegam's Day 2 (Friday) Partial Total of $312,570 overtakes #Vedalam's lifetime $288,141 to become #Thala 's 3rd Highest," Mr Bala tweeted.
At the #USA BO, #Vivegam 's Day 2 (Fri) Partial Total of $312,570 overtakes #Vedalam 's Lifetime $288,141 to become #Thala 's 3rd Highest..— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 26, 2017
Taran Adarsh reports that Vivegam debuted at number nine at the Australian box office. The total earnings as of now in Indian currency is Rs 52.18 lakh.
Tamil film #Vivegam debuts at No 9 at Australia BO...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 26, 2017
Thu A$ 52,563
Fri A$ 50,103
Total: A$ 102,666 [ 52.18 lakhs]@Rentrak
Vivegam shot extensively in the snow locales of Europe. It is a spy thriller with some Hollywood-like action sequences. The film is written and directed by Siva Jayakumar and produced by Sathya Jyothi Films.