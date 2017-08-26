Vivegam Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajith's Film Will Be A 'Blockbuster'

Vivegam Box Office Collection Day 2: Thala Ajith's film is on its way to become a 'blockbuster.' At the Chennai box office, the current total of Vivegam now stands at Rs 2.72 crore

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: August 26, 2017 17:17 IST
Vivegam Box Office Collection: Ajith in a film's still (Image courtesy: YouTube)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Trade analysts predict that Vivegam will do a business of over Rs 170 cr
  2. At the Malaysian box office, Vivegam is on a 'dream run'
  3. Ajith features as a special agent in Vivegam
Thala Ajith's Vivegam is on its way to become a 'blockbuster,' trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted. In Chennai, Vivegam earned Rs 1.51 crore as compared to Day 1 earning - Rs 1.21 crore. The current total now stands at Rs 2.72 crore. Trade analysts predict that the Tamil star's film will do a business of over Rs 170 crore. In Vivegam, Ajith stars as a special agent of the Counter Terrorism Squad while Kajal Aggarwal plays his wife. Akshara Haasan plays a hacker and Ajith's daughter. Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi also forms the cast of Vivegam and makes his Tamil debut as the prime antagonist of the film. "#Vivegam becomes the fastest movie to reach 2.5 crore in Chennai city box office history," Ramesh Bala tweeted.
 
 
 

Box office numbers are decent in Telugu states too. Trade analysts are predicting good numbers over the weekend.
 

At the Malaysian box office, Vivegam is on a 'dream run' and is ahead of all other Hollywood releases. See Ramesh Bala's tweet.
 

In US, the box office figures of Vivegam stands at number three, when compared to Ajith's other releases. "At the USA box office, #Vivegam's Day 2 (Friday) Partial Total of $312,570 overtakes #Vedalam's lifetime $288,141 to become #Thala 's 3rd Highest," Mr Bala tweeted.
 

Taran Adarsh reports that Vivegam debuted at number nine at the Australian box office. The total earnings as of now in Indian currency is Rs 52.18 lakh.
 

Vivegam shot extensively in the snow locales of Europe. It is a spy thriller with some Hollywood-like action sequences. The film is written and directed by Siva Jayakumar and produced by Sathya Jyothi Films.
 

Vivegam Ajith Kumarvivegam box office

