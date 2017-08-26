Vivegam Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajith's Film Will Be A 'Blockbuster'

Vivegam Box Office Collection: Ajith in a film's still (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights Trade analysts predict that Vivegam will do a business of over Rs 170 cr At the Malaysian box office, Vivegam is on a 'dream run' Ajith features as a special agent in Vivegam

#Vivegam becomes the fastest movie to reach 2.5 Crs in Chennai city Box office history.. 2 Days.. Total gross - 2.72 Crs.. #ChennaiBORecord — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 26, 2017

#Vivegam beats #Vivegam in Chennai city.. Day 1 Gross 1.21 Crs is beaten by Day 2 Gross 1.51 Crs.. #Vivegam 1st movie to cross 1.50 Crs.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 26, 2017

A major turn-around has happened for #Vivegam on Day 2.. Family audience (Ladies, Kids etc) WOM is excellent.. #Vivegam on da way to be a BB — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 26, 2017

#Vivekam earned decent numbers in Telugu states in 2 days. Highest for Ajith! Expecting gud numbers on Saturday & Sunday too. @directorsivapic.twitter.com/vZVYSVjgCO — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) August 25, 2017

#Vivekam is currently the No.1 Movie in #Malaysia ahead of new Hollywood releases.. https://t.co/QKkkoIbIgU — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 26, 2017

At the #USA BO, #Vivegam 's Day 2 (Fri) Partial Total of $312,570 overtakes #Vedalam 's Lifetime $288,141 to become #Thala 's 3rd Highest.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 26, 2017

Tamil film #Vivegam debuts at No 9 at Australia BO...

Thu A$ 52,563

Fri A$ 50,103

Total: A$ 102,666 [ 52.18 lakhs]@Rentrak — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 26, 2017