Vivegam Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajith's 'Mass Entertainer' Film Gets 'Good Opening'

Highlights In Chennai, Vivegam earned Rs 1.21 crore Vivegam got a good opening in Bengaluru Ajith plays a special agent of the Counter Terrorism Squad in the film

#Vivekam which opened at No.4 in Hyderabad #BMS yesterday moved to No.2 today.. Telugu Audience have given a Big to #Thala#Ajith 's Perf.. pic.twitter.com/Cb3FCtNwRG — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 25, 2017

Thanks to #Thala#Ajith 's huge & loyal fan base in #Bengaluru - Festival crowds were seen in Single Screens and 'Plexes there.. Huge Day 1! pic.twitter.com/O5x4GZ2TDS — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 25, 2017

#Vivegam 's Wednesday #USA Gross of $214,176 makes it to 15th Position in #USATop15 for Aug 23rd, 2017! — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 25, 2017

Watching Vivegam with Ms. Akshara Haasan today. Looking forward. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) August 24, 2017

Wishing the very best to ajith sir and team for vivegam's mass success. Watching today .. super thrilled. — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) August 24, 2017

Thala Ajith's much-awaited film Vivegam arrived in the theaters on Thursday.has set an 'all-time box office record' in Chennai and earned Rs 1.21 crore on Day 1, reported trade analyst Ramesh Bala. Even in Bengaluru, the Tamil superstar's film got a good opening. Mr Bala, who describedas a 'mass entertainer,' tweeted that Ajith's film opened at number four in Hyderabad but is now at the second position in the current top movies section. "Thala proves again he is the king of opening," he wrote. Ajith, 46, plays a special agent of the Counter Terrorism Squad in the film . Kajal Aggarwal stars as his wife and Akshara Haasan as their daughter. Vivek Oberoi makes his Tamil debut withand stars as the prime antagonist.Here's the box office verdict of Thala Ajith's. (This is an early estimate, final numbers may be high, Ramesh Bala tweeted).In Mumbai,has got the second-highest opening after last week's releasereleased in US on Wednesday and has now made its way to the 15th position in USA's top 15 films list. "Vivegam with its Day 1 Partial BO of $245K in USA overtakes Veeram's lifetime BO of $243,935 to become Thala Ajith's fourth highest," Ramesh Bala tweeted. Ajith'sreleased in 2014.Ajith's film has also surpassed the opening day collection records of Rajinikanth's, which stands at Rs 1.12 crore.is a spy thriller, written and directed by Siva Jayakumar and produced by Sathya Jyothi Films. It has been shot in Europe.