Vivegam Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajith's 'Mass Entertainer' Film Gets 'Good Opening'

Vivegam Box Office Collection Day 1: Thala Ajith's much-awaited film arrived in the theaters on Thursday. In Chennai, the film has set an 'all-time box office record'

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: August 25, 2017 10:11 IST
Vivegam Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajith in Vivegam (Image courtesy: directorsiva)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. In Chennai, Vivegam earned Rs 1.21 crore
  2. Vivegam got a good opening in Bengaluru
  3. Ajith plays a special agent of the Counter Terrorism Squad in the film
Thala Ajith's much-awaited film Vivegam arrived in the theaters on Thursday. Vivegam has set an 'all-time box office record' in Chennai and earned Rs 1.21 crore on Day 1, reported trade analyst Ramesh Bala. Even in Bengaluru, the Tamil superstar's film got a good opening. Mr Bala, who described Vivegam as a 'mass entertainer,' tweeted that Ajith's film opened at number four in Hyderabad but is now at the second position in the current top movies section. "Thala proves again he is the king of opening," he wrote. Ajith, 46, plays a special agent of the Counter Terrorism Squad in the film. Kajal Aggarwal stars as his wife and Akshara Haasan as their daughter. Vivek Oberoi makes his Tamil debut with Vivegam and stars as the prime antagonist.

Here's the box office verdict of Thala Ajith's Vivegam. (This is an early estimate, final numbers may be high, Ramesh Bala tweeted).
 
 
 

In Mumbai, Vivegam has got the second-highest opening after last week's release Bareilly Ki Barfi.
 

Vivegam released in US on Wednesday and has now made its way to the 15th position in USA's top 15 films list. "Vivegam with its Day 1 Partial BO of $245K in USA overtakes Veeram's lifetime BO of $243,935 to become Thala Ajith's fourth highest," Ramesh Bala tweeted. Ajith's Veeram released in 2014.
 
 

Ajith's film has also surpassed the opening day collection records of Rajinikanth's Kabali, which stands at Rs 1.12 crore.


 

Stars like Kamal Haasan, Dhanush and Sivakarthikeyan also wished luck to Ajith.
 
 
 

Vivegam is a spy thriller, written and directed by Siva Jayakumar and produced by Sathya Jyothi Films. It has been shot in Europe.
 

vivegam box officeVivegam Ajith Kumar

