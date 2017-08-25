Vivegam Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajith's 'Mass Entertainer' Film Gets 'Good Opening'

Highlights
- In Chennai, Vivegam earned Rs 1.21 crore
- Vivegam got a good opening in Bengaluru
- Ajith plays a special agent of the Counter Terrorism Squad in the film
Here's the box office verdict of Thala Ajith's Vivegam. (This is an early estimate, final numbers may be high, Ramesh Bala tweeted).
#Vivegam storms #Chennai City Box office.. A New All-time BO record - Day 1 Gross - 1.21 Cr.. #Thala proves again he is #TheKingOfOpeningpic.twitter.com/2VhBoudr5Z— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 25, 2017
#Vivekam which opened at No.4 in Hyderabad #BMS yesterday moved to No.2 today.. Telugu Audience have given a Big to #Thala#Ajith 's Perf.. pic.twitter.com/Cb3FCtNwRG— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 25, 2017
Thanks to #Thala#Ajith 's huge & loyal fan base in #Bengaluru - Festival crowds were seen in Single Screens and 'Plexes there.. Huge Day 1! pic.twitter.com/O5x4GZ2TDS— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 25, 2017
In Mumbai, Vivegam has got the second-highest opening after last week's release Bareilly Ki Barfi.
Despite a limited release, #Thala#Ajith 's #Vivegam has pulled ahead of New #Bollywood releases - #AGentleman etc in #Mumbai City.. pic.twitter.com/4cEMBQ2pTH— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 25, 2017
Vivegam released in US on Wednesday and has now made its way to the 15th position in USA's top 15 films list. "Vivegam with its Day 1 Partial BO of $245K in USA overtakes Veeram's lifetime BO of $243,935 to become Thala Ajith's fourth highest," Ramesh Bala tweeted. Ajith's Veeram released in 2014.
#Vivegam 's Wednesday #USA Gross of $214,176 makes it to 15th Position in #USATop15 for Aug 23rd, 2017!— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 25, 2017
#Vivegam with it's Day 1 Partial BO of $245K in #USA overtakes #Veeram 's Life-time BO of $243,935 to become #Thala#Ajith 's 4th Highest!— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 25, 2017
Ajith's film has also surpassed the opening day collection records of Rajinikanth's Kabali, which stands at Rs 1.12 crore.
All-time Top 3 Day 1 #Chennai City BO Grossers:— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 25, 2017
1. #Vivegam - 1.21 Crs
2. #Kabali - 1.12 Crs
3. #Theri - 1.05 Crs
Stars like Kamal Haasan, Dhanush and Sivakarthikeyan also wished luck to Ajith.
Watching Vivegam with Ms. Akshara Haasan today. Looking forward.— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) August 24, 2017
Wishing the very best to ajith sir and team for vivegam's mass success. Watching today .. super thrilled.— Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) August 24, 2017
#Vivegam-Hatsoff to #thala@directorsiva sir @anirudhofficial@vetrivisuals@AntonyLRuben & fullteam 4 all d hardworkStunts verithanam— Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) August 24, 2017
Vivegam is a spy thriller, written and directed by Siva Jayakumar and produced by Sathya Jyothi Films. It has been shot in Europe.