Vivegam Actor Vivek Oberoi Stars In 1 Or 2 Films A Year To 'Spend More Time' With The Kids

Vivegam, Great Grand Masti. Before that, he was seen in two fully etched roles in the 2013 movies Krrish 3 and Grand Masti. In a recent interview with news agency IANS, the actor revealed why he's restricted his roster to one or two films a year. "I'm still choosy about my work. I like to do one film a year and sometimes even two, but not more. I'm enjoying watching my children grow. I like to spend more time with them. I also have my businesses and charitable organizations that keep me busy," IANS quoted him as saying.



Vivek Oberoi married Priyanka Alva, late politician Jeevaraj Alva's daughter, in 2010 - eight years after he made his acting debut with Ram Gopal Varma's Company. The couple are parents to two children - daughter Ameyaa and son Vivaan.



Vivek Oberoi is making his debut in Tamil cinema Darna Mana Hai actor features as the antagonist in the film. Sharing his experience of working with Ajith Kumar, he told IANS: "I was touched by his humility. On the first day of the shoot, he walked up to me and thanked me for being part of the project. He referred me as sir and I didn't know how to react. But I could sense he was really humble and not faking it."



Watch the trailer of Vivegam here:





Directed by Siva, Vivegam will arrive in theatres on August 24.



(With IANS inputs)





