Viral: Varun Dhawan Goes Shirtless. 'In Love With The Shape Of You,' Say Fans

If R Madhavan can do it then why not Varun Dhawan? The Student Of The Year actor is currently in Budapest, working on something "special." What Varun Instagrammed on Monday could actually offer a glimpse of what he's up to all the way in the Hungarian capital. The actor shared a shirtless picture of himself and you cannot NOT notice Varun's chiselled physique. Varun also plugged his recently endorsed brand - Lux Cozi - very explicitly in the picture, making us wonder if he's in Budapest for an advert. "Budapest diaries. Shooting something special. Been working hard for this. Doing something new is always difficult but worth it. Love my life," is what Varun wrote in the caption.
Highlights
- "Shooting something special," Varun Instagrammed
- "Been working hard for this," he added
- Varun Dhawan is in Budapest
Special credit for Varun's look has been assigned to celebrity hair stylist Aalim Hakim, whose also been towed away to Hungary with the actor. Courtesy for Varun's photoshopped abs also go to his fitness trainer Prashant Sawant, who once wrote in an Instagram post: "After hard core training session I have to carry him (Varun) to the car.
Varun Dhawan's photograph, shared earlier today, has over 306,852 'likes' and 3176 comments, some of which described his looks as "ultimate", "sexy", "superb" and "cool." A follower channelled her inner Ed Sheeran, writing: "In love with the shape of you." So are we, Varun.
Back home, Varun Dhawan was busy with the promotions of his new film Judwaa 2, which is a sequel to Salman Khan's 1997 cult comedy. Remixed songs from the original Judwaa are also part of the new film, and a prolonged glimpse of Varun's inspirational abs was there already in the track named Oonchi Hai Building 2.0. Varun co-stars with Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu in the movie.
Varun Dhawan's Judwaa 2 will also have a cameo by Salman Khan and release on September 29.