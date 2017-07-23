Viral: Shah Rukh Khan And Anushka Sharma's Jab Harry Met Sejal Trailer Gets A Whole Lot Of Love In almost two days, Jab Harry Met Sejal trailer has been watched over 7 million times and appears to topple over to the next million very soon

317 Shares EMAIL PRINT Jab Harry Met Sejal: Shah Rukh, Anushka in a still (courtesy RedChilliesEnt) New Delhi: Highlights The trailer recorded over 7,827,859 views as on Sunday afternoon It also features in one of the top trending spots on YouTube The trailer released on Friday afternoon Jab Harry Met Sejal marks Shah Rukh and Anushka's third film together after Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Jab Tak Hai Jaan.



This is not the first time that Team Jab Harry Met Sejal has a reason to celebrate. Radha, the first Jab Harry Met Sejal song that was released, Radha was followed by more from a delightful playlist comprising Beech Beech Mein, Safar and Butterfly. In a novel promotional strategy, the makers introduced Shah Rukh as the Punjabi munda Harinder Singh Nehra or Harry and Anushka as Gujarati chhori Sejal in the five mini trails released ahead of the trailer.



Watch the trailer here:





Meanwhile, Jab Harry Met Sejal appeared to be in slight trouble with the Pahlaj Nihalani-led Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) over the inclusion of the word 'intercourse' in one of its mini trails. However, the film



Jab Harry Met Sejal is scheduled to arrive in theatres on August 4.





The Jab Harry Met Sejal trailer arrived with a bang on Friday evening and the Internet was quick to proclaim it as its new favourite. The trailer of Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma's film continues to be the Internet's obsession over the weekend - a reflection of which is on YouTube. In almost two days, the trailer has been watched over 7 million times and appears to topple over to the next million very soon. The trailer recorded over 7,827,859 views as on Sunday afternoon and features in one of the top trending spots on YouTube. It appears fans just can't have enough of Shah Rukh and Anushka.marks Shah Rukh and Anushka's third film together afterandThis is not the first time that Teamhas a reason to celebrate., the firstsong that was released, collected over six million views in less than a day was followed by more from a delightful playlist comprisingand. In a novel promotional strategy, the makers introduced Shah Rukh as the PunjabiHarinder Singh Nehra or Harry and Anushka as GujaratiSejal in the five mini trails released ahead of the trailer.Watch the trailer here:Meanwhile,appeared to be in slight trouble with the Pahlaj Nihalani-led Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) over the inclusion of the word 'intercourse' in one of its mini trails. However, the film has been certified U/A without any deletion , director Imtiaz Ali confirmed at the trailer launch event. "We are happy with the U/A certificate and no, there was no deletion of any words from the CBFC. There were some visual changes, but there were no audio cuts. And we are happy with it," IANS quoted him as saying.is scheduled to arrive in theatres on August 4.