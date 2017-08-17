Viral: This Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Kiss Is Making The Internet So, So Happy

A picture of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh locked in a steamy embrace has set the Internet ablaze after being posted earlier this week by a fan with the hashtag #DeepVeer. The image is believed to be from the behind-the-scenes video of a 2015 photoshoot the actors - and rumoured couple - did for Vogue. 'My entire existence got shook with this,' tweeted the fan who posted the picture, as well she might - the rest of Twitter is all shook up too. Since the picture is of Deepika and Ranveer kissing, it seems appropriate to reproduce what Ranveer told Deccan Chronicle not too long ago: "I think Deepika Padukone is the best kisser. Have you seen that 'Ang laga de re, mujhe rang laga de re' (song from Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram Leela)?"
See the picture of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh that has gone viral on the Internet here:
The #DeepVeer hashtag prompted other fans to post their favourite Deepika-Ranveer moments, including one from the aforementioned Ram Leela. Also, Twitter claims this week marked '5 years of #DeepVeer' - we can't comment on the accuracy of that.
Maybe Twitter knows something that tabloids, which insist with clockwork regularity that the rumoured couple have broken up, don't. We'll choose not to believe the gossip press, based on the evidence of Instagram, where Deepika and Ranveer flirted adorably just weeks ago. "Well... Hello," commented Deepika on Ranveer's post of the cover of Hello magazine featuring him. "How YOU doing?" he responded, Joey-style.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who just refuse to outright say they are dating (come on, guys), are currently filming Padmavati. The fact that they are never on set at the same time has contributed to break-up rumours but has been explained away by sources who say the actors simply have no scenes together. Padmavati is based on the legend of Rani Padmini and Emperor Alauddin Khilji - she committed jauhar when he invaded and by all accounts, they never actually met. Deepika and Ranveer play Padmini and Alauddin Khilji with Shahid Kapoor cast as Padmini's husband Ratan Singh.
Padmavati will be Deepika Padukone's third film with Ranveer Singh after Ram Leela and Bajirao Mastani.