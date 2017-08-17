VIP 2: Lalkar Preview - Dhanush And Kajol Clash. Ready? Dhanush and Kajol's Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 (VIP 2) released in Tamil last week and the Hindi version of the film titled Lalkar, hits the screens this Friday

Share EMAIL PRINT Dhanush and Kajol in VIP 2 (Image courtesy: YouTube) New Delhi: Highlights Kajol features as a villainous entrepreneur Vasundhara VIP 2 opened to mixed reviews from the fans and the critics The film is directed by Soundarya Dhanush and Kajol's Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 (VIP 2) released in Tamil last week and now, the Hindi version of the film titled Lalkar, hits the screens this Friday. This is the first time Dhanush and Kajol have collaborated for a film. Lalkar, Dhanush plays an engineer Raghuvaran while Kajol features as a villainous entrepreneur Vasundhara. The film traces the relationship between Raghuvaran and Vasundhara. Lalkar is directed by Rajinikanth's younger daughter Soundarya. VIP 2 opened to mixed reviews from the fans and the critics.



as Dhanush and Kajol both have a huge fan base in the North. "It was a strategic move to make sure the film reaches across all states. With Kajol and Dhanush coming together in a movie for the first time, the title has to connect with the masses. Both the actors have a huge fan base in the North, so we thought of leveraging it thereby keeping a more relatable and easy name for the audience," Soundarya earlier told news agency IANS.



Dhanush's debut Hindi film Raanjhanaa (2013) was a massive hit and the actor even won the Filmfare Best Debut Actor award for his performance. Meanwhile, Kajol, star of films such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Baazigar, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Fanaa recently completed 25 years in the industry.



VIP 2 is Kajol's second Tamil film in two decades. She debuted in the Tamil industry with 1997's Minsara Kanavu.



Lalkar also stars Amala Paul and is produced by Dhanush's Wunderbar Films.





) released in Tamil last week and now, the Hindi version of the film titled, hits the screens this Friday. This is the first time Dhanush and Kajol have collaborated for a film. VIP 2 released after multiple rescheduling . It was earlier scheduled for a July 28 release (Dhanush's birthday). In, Dhanush plays an engineer Raghuvaran while Kajol features as a villainous entrepreneur Vasundhara. The film traces the relationship between Raghuvaran and Vasundhara.is directed by Rajinikanth's younger daughter Soundarya.opened to mixed reviews from the fans and the critics. VIP 2 was titled Lalkar in Hindi as Dhanush and Kajol both have a huge fan base in the North. "It was a strategic move to make sure the film reaches across all states. With Kajol and Dhanush coming together in a movie for the first time, the title has to connect with the masses. Both the actors have a huge fan base in the North, so we thought of leveraging it thereby keeping a more relatable and easy name for the audience," Soundarya earlier told news agency IANS.Dhanush's debut Hindi film(2013) was a massive hit and the actor even won the Filmfare Best Debut Actor award for his performance. Meanwhile, Kajol, star of films such asandrecently completed 25 years in the industry.is Kajol's second Tamil film in two decades. She debuted in the Tamil industry with 1997'salso stars Amala Paul and is produced by Dhanush's Wunderbar Films.