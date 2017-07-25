VIP 2 Hindi Trailer: Dhanush Vs Kajol. Challenge Accepted

The Hindi version of Dhanush and Kajol's VIP 2 has been titled Lalkar. The trailer gives us a glimpse of the rivalry between the two characters played by Dhanush and Kajol

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: July 25, 2017 12:55 IST
3 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
VIP 2 Hindi Trailer: Dhanush Vs Kajol. Challenge Accepted

Dhanush and Kajol in VIP 2 (Image courtesy: YouTube)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. VIP 2 stars Dhanush as an engineering graduate
  2. Kajol plays a villainous businesswoman
  3. VIP 2 releases in August
The Hindi trailer of Dhanush and Kajol's Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 (VIP 2) was unveiled by the makers of the film today. Titled Lalkar, the trailer gives us a glimpse of the interesting face-off between Raghuvaran (Dhanush), an engineering graduate, and Vasundhara (Kajol), a villainous businesswoman, who challenges him to make his own identity. A confident Raghuvaran takes up the challenges and tells her, "Meri ek alag pehchaan hai - VIP." VIP 2 is expected to release next month. It is Dhanush and Kajol's first film together. VIP 2 is directed by Soundarya, Rajinikanth's younger daughter and Dhanush's sister-in-law.

Watch the trailer of Lalkar (VIP 2 in Tamil).
 

The makers of the film decided to release VIP 2 as Lalkar in Hindi as both the actors have a 'huge fan base in the North.' "It was a strategic move to make sure the film reaches across all states. With Kajol and Dhanush coming together in a movie for the first time, the title has to connect with the masses. Both the actors have a huge fan base in the North, so we thought of leveraging it thereby keeping a more relatable and easy name for the audience," Soundarya earlier told news agency IANS.

The film was earlier scheduled to release on July 28, Dhanush's birthday. However, last week, Soundarya tweeted that the film's release date has been postponed due to 'inevitable reasons.'
 

VIP 2 is a sequel to Velraj-directed 2014 film Velaiilla Pattadhari. Amala Paul, Vivek, Samuthirakani and Saranya Ponvannan will also reprise their roles in the second part.
 

Trending

Share this story on

3 Shares
ALSO READ10,000 Is Here, Nifty Hits Historic Mark For First Time: 10 Points
VIP 2dhanush kajolvip 2 trailer

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreMunna MichaelDunkirk

................................ Advertisement ................................