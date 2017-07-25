VIP 2 Hindi Trailer: Dhanush Vs Kajol. Challenge Accepted

The Hindi trailer of Dhanush and Kajol's Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 (VIP 2) was unveiled by the makers of the film today. Titled Lalkar, the trailer gives us a glimpse of the interesting face-off between Raghuvaran (Dhanush), an engineering graduate, and Vasundhara (Kajol), a villainous businesswoman, who challenges him to make his own identity. A confident Raghuvaran takes up the challenges and tells her, "Meri ek alag pehchaan hai - VIP." VIP 2 is expected to release next month. It is Dhanush and Kajol's first film together. VIP 2 is directed by Soundarya, Rajinikanth's younger daughter and Dhanush's sister-in-law.
The makers of the film decided to release VIP 2 as Lalkar in Hindi as both the actors have a 'huge fan base in the North.' "It was a strategic move to make sure the film reaches across all states. With Kajol and Dhanush coming together in a movie for the first time, the title has to connect with the masses. Both the actors have a huge fan base in the North, so we thought of leveraging it thereby keeping a more relatable and easy name for the audience," Soundarya earlier told news agency IANS.
The film was earlier scheduled to release on July 28, Dhanush's birthday. However, last week, Soundarya tweeted that the film's release date has been postponed due to 'inevitable reasons.'
VIP 2 is a sequel to Velraj-directed 2014 film Velaiilla Pattadhari. Amala Paul, Vivek, Samuthirakani and Saranya Ponvannan will also reprise their roles in the second part.