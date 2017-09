Veere Di Wedding Sets Day 1: Here's What Kareena, Sonam Kapoor Were Up To

Highlights Kareena Kapoor Khan's quite 'excited' to return to the film sets Sonam and Swara were talking selfies instead of reading their lines The cast and crew is missing Anil Kapoor

Both my super women are off on their new mission today! @sonamakapoor@RheaKapoor let the cameras roll! #VeereDiWeddingpic.twitter.com/uvjpin2NrP — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 1, 2017

I had a blast working with #KareenaKapoorKhan in Bewafa & Tashan! I know my daughters will feel the same & more in #VeereDiWedding!! — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 1, 2017

@ReallySwara will light up #VeereDiWedding with her brilliance..& as far as stars go, @ShikhaTalsania is all set to break-out into stardom! — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 1, 2017

We're supposed to be learning our lines ! #VeereyDiWedding Tag your veerey! A post shared by Swara Bhasker (@reallyswara) on Sep 1, 2017 at 9:17am PDT

And that is how shoot begins when you are doing a film with @rheakapoor #VeereyDiWedding welcome hamper.. Thank uuuuuuu Rheauuuuuuuu!!! SO thoughtful of u and thank u @sonamkapoor for the selection.. Rhea i promise not to eat any of the edibles in that hamper!! #VeereyKiDiet A post shared by Swara Bhasker (@reallyswara) on Sep 1, 2017 at 8:07am PDT

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhakar have reached the sets of their much talked about film. The snippets of their first day at work prove that it's all about fun and madness. Producer Rhea Kapoor shared a video of Kareena, for whomis her first film after giving birth to her son Taimur, getting ready in her vanity van. Kareena says: "Were finally here, getting ready. We are very, very excited to finally be back on the sets. Obviously, everyone knows which film I'm talking about," she was interrupted here by Rhea, who says: "She's talking about. If everyone doesn't know that then it's a big disaster. Everyone knows but everyone wants to know where Taimur is ... he's in the hotel." The focus shifts back to Kareena, who then adds: "She's the producer. Rhea Kapoor. After this film she will be known as the biggest female producer in the country." The video ends with Kareena saying: "Also, we're missing Anil Kapoor."PS: Anil Kapoor was extremely emotional about his daughters (Sonam and Rhea) starting their new project with Kareena, Swara and Shikha Talsania. He tweeted all of this:Back to the sets of; There's more from the "crazy cast and crew" of. Swara Bhaskar shared a picture of herself with Sonam Kapoor and captioned it: "We're supposed to be learning our lines" - They were eating and taking selfies instead. Swara and Sonam have earlier co-starred inandSwara also shared a glimpse of the perks of having Rhea Kapoor as your film's producer.This was Sonam's contribution in updatingDay 1 diary:Swara Bhaskar, Sonam, Rhea and Kapoor are currently in shooting for the film in New Delhi. Rhea had said: "Delhi is a key location. The food, the fashion and everything it has to offer in terms of the lifestyle sector made it the ideal location to shoot".is directed by Shashanka Ghosh, who also made- also starring Sonam and produced by Rhea Kapoor.