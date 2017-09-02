Veere Di Wedding Sets Day 1: Here's What Kareena, Sonam Kapoor Were Up To

Highlights
- Kareena Kapoor Khan's quite 'excited' to return to the film sets
- Sonam and Swara were talking selfies instead of reading their lines
- The cast and crew is missing Anil Kapoor
Aaaaaand here we go! Day 1! Follow @vdwthefilm for live on set shenanigans and updates from our crazy cast and crew, first up? #bebo Reposting @vdwthefilm -- The wait ends. The journey begins. #BeboBackOnSet #VeereDiWedding @rheakapoor . #KareenaKapoor #KareenaKapoorKhan #RheaKapoor #SonamKapoor #SwaraBhaskar #ShikhaTalsania #VDW #bollywood
PS: Anil Kapoor was extremely emotional about his daughters (Sonam and Rhea) starting their new project with Kareena, Swara and Shikha Talsania. He tweeted all of this:
Both my super women are off on their new mission today! @sonamakapoor@RheaKapoor let the cameras roll! #VeereDiWeddingpic.twitter.com/uvjpin2NrP— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 1, 2017
I had a blast working with #KareenaKapoorKhan in Bewafa & Tashan! I know my daughters will feel the same & more in #VeereDiWedding!!— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 1, 2017
@ReallySwara will light up #VeereDiWedding with her brilliance..& as far as stars go, @ShikhaTalsania is all set to break-out into stardom!— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 1, 2017
Back to the sets of Veere Di Wedding; There's more from the "crazy cast and crew" of Veere Di Wedding. Swara Bhaskar shared a picture of herself with Sonam Kapoor and captioned it: "We're supposed to be learning our lines" - They were eating and taking selfies instead. Swara and Sonam have earlier co-starred in Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Raanjhanaa.
Swara also shared a glimpse of the perks of having Rhea Kapoor as your film's producer.
This was Sonam's contribution in updating Veere Di Wedding Day 1 diary:
Lights, Camera, Action! #VeereDiWeddingpic.twitter.com/7DYkE62spY— Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) September 1, 2017
Swara Bhaskar, Sonam, Rhea and Kapoor are currently in shooting for the film in New Delhi. Rhea had said: "Delhi is a key location. The food, the fashion and everything it has to offer in terms of the lifestyle sector made it the ideal location to shoot Veere Di Wedding".
Veere Di Wedding is directed by Shashanka Ghosh, who also made Khoobsurat - also starring Sonam and produced by Rhea Kapoor.