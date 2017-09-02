Veere Di Wedding Sets Day 1: Here's What Kareena, Sonam Kapoor Were Up To

Sonam Kapoor is talking selfies with Swara instead of reading their lines. Kareena shared a message from her vanity van

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: September 02, 2017 16:41 IST
Kareena Kapoor on the sets of Veere Di Wedding. (Image courtesy: Rhea Kapoor)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Kareena Kapoor Khan's quite 'excited' to return to the film sets
  2. Sonam and Swara were talking selfies instead of reading their lines
  3. The cast and crew is missing Anil Kapoor
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhakar have reached the sets of their much talked about film Veere Di Wedding. The snippets of their first day at work prove that it's all about fun and madness. Producer Rhea Kapoor shared a video of Kareena, for whom Veere Di Wedding is her first film after giving birth to her son Taimur, getting ready in her vanity van. Kareena says: "Were finally here, getting ready. We are very, very excited to finally be back on the sets. Obviously, everyone knows which film I'm talking about," she was interrupted here by Rhea, who says: "She's talking about Veere Di Wedding. If everyone doesn't know that then it's a big disaster. Everyone knows but everyone wants to know where Taimur is... he's in the hotel." The focus shifts back to Kareena, who then adds: "She's the producer. Rhea Kapoor. After this film she will be known as the biggest female producer in the country." The video ends with Kareena saying: "Also, we're missing Anil Kapoor."

 


PS: Anil Kapoor was extremely emotional about his daughters (Sonam and Rhea) starting their new project with Kareena, Swara and Shikha Talsania. He tweeted all of this:
 
 
 

Back to the sets of Veere Di Wedding; There's more from the "crazy cast and crew" of Veere Di Wedding. Swara Bhaskar shared a picture of herself with Sonam Kapoor and captioned it: "We're supposed to be learning our lines" - They were eating and taking selfies instead. Swara and Sonam have earlier co-starred in Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Raanjhanaa.

 
 

We're supposed to be learning our lines ! #VeereyDiWedding Tag your veerey!

A post shared by Swara Bhasker (@reallyswara) on



Swara also shared a glimpse of the perks of having Rhea Kapoor as your film's producer.

 


This was Sonam's contribution in updating Veere Di Wedding Day 1 diary:

 

Swara Bhaskar, Sonam, Rhea and Kapoor are currently in shooting for the film in New Delhi. Rhea had said: "Delhi is a key location. The food, the fashion and everything it has to offer in terms of the lifestyle sector made it the ideal location to shoot Veere Di Wedding".

Veere Di Wedding is directed by Shashanka Ghosh, who also made Khoobsurat - also starring Sonam and produced by Rhea Kapoor.

