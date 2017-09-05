Varun Dhawan's Judwaa 2: Oonchi Hai Building Teaser Will Leave You Asking For More Actor Varun Dhawan delighted everyone by sharing a teaser of the song Oonchi Hai Building from his upcoming film Judwaa 2 on social media, with a caption that read, "Your favourite track is back"

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Judwaa 2: A still from the song Oonchi Hai Building (Image courtesy: varundvn) New Delhi: Highlights Judwaa 2's song Oonchi Hai Building will be unveiled on September 7 The teaser of the song gives us a glimpse of main characters in the film Judwaa 2 will release in theatres on September 29 Judwaa 2 are all set to woo the audience once again by unveiling the recreation of the chartbuster song Oonchi Hai Building from 1997 super hit film Judwaa, which was picturized on Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Rambha. Actor Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12, we definitely cannot wait for this one to be released. The 13-second teaser shared by Varun Dhawan gives us a glimpse of Raja and Prem (Varun), Alishka Sheikh (Jacqueline) and Samaira (



Watch the teaser of Judwaa 2's song Oonchi Hai Building here:

#unchihainbuilding2.0 . Your favourite track is back. Just 2 days to go pic.twitter.com/cx2aC8EV1g — Varun PREM Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) September 5, 2017



Till the song's release, we have the original song from Judwaa to which you can groove.





The Judwaa films have been directed by Varun's father, filmmaker David Dhawan. In the film, Varun plays a dual role - Raja and Prem, which Salman originally played in the first part.



The trailer of judwaa bhai."



See their Twitter conversation here:

Judwaa 1 tweeting for Judwaa 2 . https://t.co/QHYYmFGWOH — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 21, 2017

You will always be the original judwaa bhai https://t.co/L28cIHYVLh — Varun PREM Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) August 21, 2017



Salman Khan will make special appearance in Judwaa 2.



The film, which also stars Anupam Kher, Rajpal Yadav, Ali Asgar and Vivan Bhatena in key roles, is scheduled to release in theatres on September 29.





