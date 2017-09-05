Varun Dhawan's Judwaa 2: Oonchi Hai Building Teaser Will Leave You Asking For More

Actor Varun Dhawan delighted everyone by sharing a teaser of the song Oonchi Hai Building from his upcoming film Judwaa 2 on social media, with a caption that read, "Your favourite track is back"

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: September 05, 2017 19:46 IST
Judwaa 2: A still from the song Oonchi Hai Building (Image courtesy: varundvn)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Judwaa 2's song Oonchi Hai Building will be unveiled on September 7
  2. The teaser of the song gives us a glimpse of main characters in the film
  3. Judwaa 2 will release in theatres on September 29
The makers of Judwaa 2 are all set to woo the audience once again by unveiling the recreation of the chartbuster song Oonchi Hai Building from 1997 super hit film Judwaa, which was picturized on Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Rambha. Actor Varun Dhawan delighted everyone by sharing a teaser of the song on social media, with a caption that read, "Your favourite track is back. #OonchiHaiBuilding2.0 is here #Anu malik #nehakakar. #sandy @boscomartis. Me, Tapsee and Jackie. Out in 2 days." After Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12, we definitely cannot wait for this one to be released. The 13-second teaser shared by Varun Dhawan gives us a glimpse of Raja and Prem (Varun), Alishka Sheikh (Jacqueline) and Samaira (Taapsee).

Watch the teaser of Judwaa 2's song Oonchi Hai Building here:
 

Till the song's release, we have the original song from Judwaa to which you can groove.
 

The Judwaa films have been directed by Varun's father, filmmaker David Dhawan. In the film, Varun plays a dual role - Raja and Prem, which Salman originally played in the first part.

The trailer of Judwaa 2 was unveiled on August 21 and it received a lot of love from the audience. Salman Khan shared the trailer of the movie on Twitter and wrote, "Judwaa 1 tweeting for Judwaa 2." Varun responded to the 51-year-old actor and said, "You will always be the original judwaa bhai."

See their Twitter conversation here:
 
 

Salman Khan will make special appearance in Judwaa 2.

The film, which also stars Anupam Kher, Rajpal Yadav, Ali Asgar and Vivan Bhatena in key roles, is scheduled to release in theatres on September 29.
 

Varun DhawanJudwaa 2Jacqueline Fernandez

