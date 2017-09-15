Varun Dhawan's Judwaa 2: In Aa Toh Sahi, Ignorance Is Bliss For Jacqueline And Taapsee In Judwaa 2's Aa Toh Sahi, Varun Dhawan romances Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline and Taapsee in Judwaa 2 song Aa Toh Sahi (Image courtesy: YouTube) New Delhi: Highlights Varun dances with Jacqueline and Taapsee on the beaches of Mauritius Aa Toh Sahi is composed by Meet Bros Judwaa 2 releases on September 29 Judwaa's hit song Duniya Mein Aaye Ho Toh? Aa Toh Sahi, from Duniya Mein Aaye Ho Toh just that the characters have been replaced. Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu have taken over the roles and like Judwaa's song, in Aa Toh Sahi, they don't know that their respective boyfriends have a judwaa bhai. As the song plays, we see Varun dancing with Jacqueline and Taapsee on the beaches of Mauritius but they have no clue that their partners are romancing someone else. However, in the end, Raja and Prem are able to escape the situation without revealing their identities (like Salman does in Duniya Mein Aaye Ho Toh).



Watch Aa Toh Sahi here. (It is composed by Meet Bros as well as sung by them while Neha Kakkar has provided playback for the female leads).





The previous songs of Judwaa - Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12 and



Judwaa 2 is a remake of Salman Khan's 1997 blockbuster Judwaa and tracks the story of Raja and Prem, twin brothers, who get separated at the time of birth. Years later, they meet each other and fight against all odds. Both the films are directed by David Dhawan (Varun's father). Varun has stepped into the shoes of Salman while Jacqueline and Taapse reprise (sort of) the roles of Karisma Kapoor and Rambha.



Judwaa 2 is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and releases on September 29.





Remember Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Rambha in's hit song, from Varun Dhawan's Judwaa 2 , is same same but different. The song seems to be on the lines ofjust that the characters have been replaced. Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu have taken over the roles and like's song, in, they don't know that their respective boyfriends have a. As the song plays, we see Varun dancing with Jacqueline and Taapsee on the beaches of Mauritius but they have no clue that their partners are romancing someone else. However, in the end, Raja and Prem are able to escape the situation without revealing their identities (like Salman does in).Watchhere. (It is composed by Meet Bros as well as sung by them while Neha Kakkar has provided playback for the female leads).The previous songs ofand Oonchi Hai Building have been remixed for Varun's film.is a remake of Salman Khan's 1997 blockbusterand tracks the story of Raja and Prem, twin brothers, who get separated at the time of birth. Years later, they meet each other and fight against all odds. Both the films are directed by David Dhawan (Varun's father). Varun has stepped into the shoes of Salman while Jacqueline and Taapse reprise (sort of) the roles of Karisma Kapoor and Rambha.is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and releases on September 29.