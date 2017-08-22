Varun Dhawan Too Polite To Correct Akhil Akkineni's Judwaa/Hello Brother Oopsie

Highlights
- 'Love the trailer brother,' wrote Akhil
- 'Hello Brother was always my fav movie,' he added
- David Dhawan's new film is actually a sequel to the 1997 film
"Love the trailer brother! Hello Brother was always my fav movie. I'm sure you had a blast while filming. All the best for the release!" is what Akhil tweeted Monday night and Varun was too polite to correct him. Thanking Akhil for the good wishes is all he could do. That's very sweet of you Akhil but Salman Khan was not just in Hello Brother, you know.
Here's how the conversation looks like:
Love the trailer brother ! Hello brother was always my fav movie. I'm sure you had a blast while filming. All the best for the release :) https://t.co/8Pf0jeGlfJ— Akhil Akkineni (@AkhilAkkineni8) August 22, 2017
Thank akhil https://t.co/VUEOaXqBbu— Varun PREM Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) August 22, 2017
Hello Brother was a collaboration between the three Khan brothers - Sohail directed while Salman and Arbaaz co-starred. The movie released two years after Judwaa, in which Salman featured in dual roles - as Prem and Raja - just as Varun will in the second part. The 51-year-old superstar will also feature in a cameo in the new Judwaa and will reportedly make an appearance in the climax sequence.
On Monday, Salman gave a shout out to the new judwaas this way:
Judwaa 1 tweeting for Judwaa 2 . https://t.co/QHYYmFGWOH— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 21, 2017
Other celebrities who cheered for Varun Dhawan's new film include Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Sonakshi Sinha, Ileana D'Cruz and Arjun Kapoor.
You can never have "Two" much of @Varun_dvn...Or can you?! #Judwaa2 is the definition of #DoubleTroublehttps://t.co/V5AdfhmCt2— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 21, 2017
Isse kehte hain JUDWAAAAH !!! https://t.co/II7VZNotUy— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) August 21, 2017
Prem se aaya hai Raja bajaane Sabka band baaja !!! David uncle in full form @Varun_dvn@Asli_Jacqueline@taapsee@WardaNadiadwala#Judwaa2https://t.co/36rGMEfRUY— Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) August 22, 2017
Wah wah!! Wah wah... its judwaaaa!!! Mazza ayega @Varun_dvn— Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) August 21, 2017
Prem bhai @Varun_dvn this #Judwaa2 trailer has already scored 100 cr. Ab film toh phaad hee degi! Loved it!!!— Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) August 22, 2017
Looooove it Varunaaa!!!! U've KILLED it as usual!!! @Asli_Jacqueline@taapsee how gorgeous do u girls look!! love!!!— Ileana D'Cruz (@Ileana_Official) August 22, 2017
Here's the trailer of Judwaa 2:
Akhil made his debut with a full-fledged role in 2015's film titled Akhil. He is currently filming Vikram Kumar's Hello.
Varun Dhawan's Judwaa 2 also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu and releases on September 29.