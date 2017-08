Varun Dhawan Too Polite To Correct Akhil Akkineni's Judwaa/Hello Brother Oopsie

Highlights 'Love the trailer brother,' wrote Akhil 'Hello Brother was always my fav movie,' he added David Dhawan's new film is actually a sequel to the 1997 film

Love the trailer brother ! Hello brother was always my fav movie. I'm sure you had a blast while filming. All the best for the release :) https://t.co/8Pf0jeGlfJ — Akhil Akkineni (@AkhilAkkineni8) August 22, 2017

Thank akhil https://t.co/VUEOaXqBbu — Varun PREM Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) August 22, 2017

Judwaa 1 tweeting for Judwaa 2 . https://t.co/QHYYmFGWOH — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 21, 2017

Isse kehte hain JUDWAAAAH !!! https://t.co/II7VZNotUy — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) August 21, 2017

Wah wah!! Wah wah... its judwaaaa!!! Mazza ayega @Varun_dvn — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) August 21, 2017

Prem bhai @Varun_dvn this #Judwaa2 trailer has already scored 100 cr. Ab film toh phaad hee degi! Loved it!!! — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) August 22, 2017

Looooove it Varunaaa!!!! U've KILLED it as usual!!! @Asli_Jacqueline@taapsee how gorgeous do u girls look!! love!!! — Ileana D'Cruz (@Ileana_Official) August 22, 2017

The much-awaited laughter riot that the Judwaa 2 trailer is, released yesterday and has been the subject of celebrity tweets making it trend on Twitter ever since. South superstar Nagarjuna's younger son Akhil Akkineni is among those who watched and loved the trailer, and also tweeted about it. But, umm... Akhil, who is a star down South and had everything nice to say about the trailer, appeared to have mistakenly consideredto be a remake of Salman Khan's 1999 film. David Dhawan's new film is actually a sequel to the 1997 film, which was also directed by Varun's filmmaker father."Love the trailer brother!was always my fav movie. I'm sure you had a blast while filming. All the best for the release!" is what Akhil tweeted Monday night and Varun was too polite to correct him. Thanking Akhil for the good wishes is all he could do. That's very sweet of you Akhil but Salman Khan was not just in, you know.Here's how the conversation looks like:was a collaboration between the three Khan brothers - Sohail directed while Salman and Arbaaz co-starred. The movie released two years after Judwaa, in which Salman featured in dual roles - as Prem and Raja - just as Varun will in the second part. The 51-year-old superstar will also feature in a cameo in the newand will reportedly make an appearance in the climax sequence.On Monday, Salman gave a shout out to the new judwaas this way:Other celebrities who cheered for Varun Dhawan's new film include Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Sonakshi Sinha, Ileana D'Cruz and Arjun Kapoor.Here's the trailer of Akhil made his debut with a full-fledged role in 2015's film titled. He is currently filming Vikram Kumar'sVarun Dhawan'salso stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu and releases on September 29.