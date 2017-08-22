Varun Dhawan Too Polite To Correct Akhil Akkineni's Judwaa/Hello Brother Oopsie

"Love the trailer brother! Hello Brother was always my fav movie. I'm sure you had a blast while filming. All the best for the release!" is what Akhil tweeted Monday night and Varun was too polite to correct him

Varun Dhawan in a still from Judwaa 2 trailer (courtesy YouTube)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. 'Love the trailer brother,' wrote Akhil
  2. 'Hello Brother was always my fav movie,' he added
  3. David Dhawan's new film is actually a sequel to the 1997 film
The much-awaited laughter riot that the Judwaa 2 trailer is, released yesterday and has been the subject of celebrity tweets making it trend on Twitter ever since. South superstar Nagarjuna's younger son Akhil Akkineni is among those who watched and loved the trailer, and also tweeted about it. But, umm... Akhil, who is a star down South and had everything nice to say about the trailer, appeared to have mistakenly considered Judwaa 2 to be a remake of Salman Khan's 1999 film Hello Brother. David Dhawan's new film is actually a sequel to the 1997 film Judwaa, which was also directed by Varun's filmmaker father.

"Love the trailer brother! Hello Brother was always my fav movie. I'm sure you had a blast while filming. All the best for the release!" is what Akhil tweeted Monday night and Varun was too polite to correct him. Thanking Akhil for the good wishes is all he could do. That's very sweet of you Akhil but Salman Khan was not just in Hello Brother, you know.

Here's how the conversation looks like:
 
 

Hello Brother was a collaboration between the three Khan brothers - Sohail directed while Salman and Arbaaz co-starred. The movie released two years after Judwaa, in which Salman featured in dual roles - as Prem and Raja - just as Varun will in the second part. The 51-year-old superstar will also feature in a cameo in the new Judwaa and will reportedly make an appearance in the climax sequence.

On Monday, Salman gave a shout out to the new judwaas this way:
 

Other celebrities who cheered for Varun Dhawan's new film include Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Sonakshi Sinha, Ileana D'Cruz and Arjun Kapoor.
 
 
 
 
 
 

Here's the trailer of Judwaa 2:
 

Akhil made his debut with a full-fledged role in 2015's film titled Akhil. He is currently filming Vikram Kumar's Hello.

Varun Dhawan's Judwaa 2 also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu and releases on September 29.
 

