Varun Dhawan Spotted On A Dinner Date With Rumoured Girlfriend Natasha Dalal

Actor Varun Dhawan was photographed along with his rumoured girlfriend Natasha Dalal outside a restaurant in Bandra-Kurla complex, Mumbai on Wednesday night. The 30-year-old actor was dressed in grey t-shirt paired with denims while Natasha looked beautiful in a white off-shoulder top paired with black pants. Varun Dhawan embraced Natasha as they made their way through the crowd and paparazzi towards the car that was waiting for them. Natasha Dalal is a fashion designer by profession. Varun and Natasha happen to be childhood friends and they have been spotted together on several occasions. See the pictures of Varun Dhawan with his rumoured girlfriend Natasha Dalal here:
In March, Varun and Natasha went to Bangkok for a four-day vacation. The duo were photographed at Mumbai airport before they headed for the short holiday.
The rumoured couple were also spotted at actress Zoya Morani's birthday party in Mumbai on March 29.
Varun and Natasha were spotted at Shahid Kapoor's pre-birthday celebrations and later, she attended the screening of Varun film's Badrinath Ki Dulhania.
In an earlier interview with mid-day, Varun Dhawan admitted to having a 'special woman' in his life (he didn't name Natasha) but he doesn't want to be in the news for dating someone.
"The day I settle down, I will announce it to the world. I am proud of the special woman in my life and the world should know about her. I don't want to be in news for dating someone. I can understand if something dramatic happens - like Varun gets punched by his girlfriend - and people write about that. But using her to stay in news doesn't work. Besides, I have learnt that gossip is not indicative of someone's popularity; box office figures are," Varun told mid-day.
Varun is currently busy promoting his forthcoming film Judwaa 2, co-starring Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film, which is a sequel to Salman Khan's 1997 blockbuster film Judwaa, will release on September 29.