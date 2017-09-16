Varun Dhawan On Nepotism: 'Kangana Ranaut Is Right To A Certain Extent' Varun Dhawan talked about Kangana's accusation against Karan Johar and said, "Who all has he launched by now? They're all star kids right? Then it's not an accusation, it's the truth."

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Varun Dhawan and Kangana Ranaut in Mumbai New Delhi: Highlights "I think this matter was blown up," said Varun Dhawan "Karan has also launched a lot of directors like Shashank Khaitan," Varun "Even Sidharth Malhotra isn't from the industry," said Varun Queen actress on nepotism in Bollywood is 'right to a certain extent' but has been 'blown out of proportion,' reported news agency PTI. "To a certain extent what she (Kangana) is saying is right. I think this matter was blown up. She was just trying to get a point across. She wanted to say it in her own way but people stretched it too much."



Talking about Kangana's accusation against KJo, Varun said, "Who all has he launched by now? They're all star kids right? Then it's not an accusation, it's the truth."



The Dilwale actor added that Karan Johar has also launched filmmakers, who had do not have any connections within the film industry.



"Karan has also launched a lot of directors like Shashank Khaitan, who is a very dear friend of mine. He is from Nashik and had nothing to do with a film family. He gave a script to Karan, who believed in his dreams. Karan had also made Gippy where he launched a girl...Even Sidharth (Malhotra) isn't from the industry," PTI quoted Varun Dhawan as saying.



Varun Dhawan renewed the debate on nepotism in Bollywood at the IFFA awards along with filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Saif Ali Khan. At the event, the trio mocked actress Kangana Ranaut, who branded KJo as the 'flag bearer of nepotism' on his chat show Koffee With Karan. They declared that they succeeded in the industry because of their parents and chanted 'nepotism rocks' in unison.



n,



Varun Dhawan is currently awaiting the release of his film Judwaa 2, co-starring Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez.



(With PTI inputs)



Actor Varun Dhawan has surprisingly agreed to Kangana Ranaut 's argument against filmmaker Karan Johar, where she called him 'a flag-bearer of nepotism.' Speaking at the Jagran Cinema Summit, the 30-year-old actor said that the debate started by theactress on nepotism in Bollywood is 'right to a certain extent' but has been 'blown out of proportion,' reported news agency PTI. "To a certain extent what she (Kangana) is saying is right. I think this matter was blown up. She was just trying to get a point across. She wanted to say it in her own way but people stretched it too much."Talking about Kangana's accusation against KJo, Varun said, "Who all has he launched by now? They're all star kids right? Then it's not an accusation, it's the truth."Theactor added that Karan Johar has also launched filmmakers, who had do not have any connections within the film industry."Karan has also launched a lot of directors like Shashank Khaitan, who is a very dear friend of mine. He is from Nashik and had nothing to do with a film family. He gave a script to Karan, who believed in his dreams. Karan had also madewhere he launched a girl...Even Sidharth (Malhotra) isn't from the industry," PTI quoted Varun Dhawan as saying.Varun Dhawan renewed the debate on nepotism in Bollywood at the IFFA awards along with filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Saif Ali Khan. At the event, the trio mocked actress Kangana Ranaut, who branded KJo as the 'flag bearer of nepotism' on his chat show. They declared that they succeeded in the industry because of their parents and chanted 'nepotism rocks' in unison. Varun Dhawa n, Karan Johar and Saif Ali Khan , who faced a lot of criticism for taking a jibe at Kangana in her absence, later apologized.Varun Dhawan is currently awaiting the release of his film, co-starring Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez.(With PTI inputs)