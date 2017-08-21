Varun Dhawan On Nepotism Debate: I Have Said What I Wanted To On That Topic

Varun Dhawan, who along with filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Saif Ali Khan, renewed the debate on nepotism in Bollywood at the IIFA awards, said the topic of nepotism is over for him and he wants the film industry to stay united, reported news agency PTI. "I have said what I wanted to on that topic. I think that is the end of the entire topic where this is concerned. Eventually we are one fraternity, we love each other," the 30-year-old actor said at the trailer launch of his forthcoming film Judwaa 2, reported PTI. At the IIFA awards, Varun, Karan and Saif mocked actress Kangana Ranaut, who branded KJo as the 'flag bearer of nepotism.'
The trio declared that they succeeded in the industry because of their parents and chanted 'nepotism rocks' in unison. Varun, Kjo and Saif later apologized as they faced a lot of criticism for taking a jibe at Kangana in her absence.
"Our job as an industry and fraternity is to entertain people and not hurt anyone or anyone's sentiment. If I did that, I have expressed my apology. I am an entertainer and artiste and I have only love in my heart and that's what I want to express," PTI quoted Varun Dhawan as saying.
Meanwhile, the trailer of Judwaa 2, starring Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez was unveiled today. The film, directed by David Dhawan, is a sequel to 1997 film Judwaa, starring Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor.
Judwaa 2 also stars Anupam Kher, Rajpal Yadav, Ali Asgar and Vivan Bhatena in pivotal roles.
The film is scheduled to release in theatres on September 29.