Varun Dhawan In Judwaa 2 Is Actually Him From When He Was 16 "When I was 16 years old I had grown my hair out because I was obsessed with Jim Morrison," wrote Varun

Varun Dhawan as Raja from Judwaa 2 (courtesy YouTube) New Delhi: Highlights "I was obsessed with Jim Morrison," tweeted Varun Dhawan "When I was 16 years old I had grown my hair out," he added "I got a chance to bring back that Varun," Varun also added The Doors. The 30-year-old actor is busy with promotional work for his upcoming film Judwaa 2 and is indeed carrying on with it in signature Varun Dhawan-style. Varun features in dual roles in the new film, which is a sequel to



"When I was 16 years old I had grown my hair out because I was obsessed with Jim Morrison. In Judwaa 2 I got a chance to bring back that Varun," he tweeted. See Varun's tweet here:

When I was 16 years old I had grown my hair out because I was obsessed with #jimmorrison.In #judwaa2 I got a chance to bring back that varun pic.twitter.com/bQR7752Ers — Varun PREM Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) September 11, 2017



Judwaa 2 is being awaited by two sets of cine-goers - both fans of Varun and Salman are looking forward to the movie, which is also directed by Varun's father David Dhawan, who helmed the first part. When the trailer received in August, it brought it some 14 million views within a day. The movie's team has also released revamped versions of original Judwaa songs - Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12 -



Till time Judwaa 2 makes it to the theatres, enjoy the trailer:



Judwaa 2 also stars Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez opposite Varun's two characters. Judwaa 2 is scheduled to hit screens on September 29.





