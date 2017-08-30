US Open Played 007 Theme For Sean Connery. Twitter Both Shaken And Stirred

"Sean Connery is in the house," the official Twitter handle of US Open posted soon after they spotted the actor in the crowd

Sean Connery at the 2017 US Open Men's Singles match. (Image courtesy: AFP)

  1. "Sean Connery is in the house," tweeted the official handle of US Open
  2. Fans were happy to their favourite James Bond actor in good health
  3. "Let's watch shum tennish," wrote a Twitter user
James Bond star Sir Sean Connery made a rare appearance to watch Roger Federer vs Frances Tiafoe at the 2017 US Open Men's Singles match on Tuesday, which was commemorated by playing the 007 theme music by the tournament organisers. "Sean Connery is in the house," the official Twitter handle of US Open posted soon after they spotted the actor, who played James Bond in the first five Bond films from 1962 to 1967 and later in 1971's Diamonds Are Forever. Twitter was overjoyed by the organisers' quick thinking as soon as they spotted Sir Sean in the crowd. Most of the fans were happy to see the 87-year-old actor in good health. "Looking good Sean," wrote one Twitter user while another added: "I guess retirement has suited him just fine, proper legend." There was one who tried to imitate (in writing) Sir Sean's accent: "Let's watch shum tennish."
 
 
 

Earlier, Sir Sean had attended the US Open in 2012 and 2015.

Here are some more reactions to Sir Sean Connery's swaggering appearance at the US open:
 
 
 
 
 

Sir Sean Connery retired from acting in 2006 while last role was 2003's The League of Extraordinary Gentleman. Apart from Roger Moore, Sir Sean is without a doubt the most revered Bond star. In the current series, actor Daniel Craig plays the role of the British spy.

Apart from the James Bond films, Sir Sean has featured in films such as Marnie, The Name of the Rose, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and The Untouchables, for which he won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar. Sir Sean Connery has twice won the BAFTA award and thrice the Golden Globe award in a career spanning fifty decades.

