US Open Played 007 Theme For Sean Connery. Twitter Both Shaken And Stirred

Let's watch shum tennish. — Mike or The Don (@mikeorthedon) August 30, 2017

I guess retirement has suited him just fine, proper legend. — Andy Boyer (@boyer316) August 30, 2017

he looks fantabulous!!!!! — Debra Kolb (@saysroxy) August 30, 2017

Got to love it, Sean Connery still going strong at 87, out to watch the 007 of tennis, Roger Federer at the #USOpen tonight — Simon Earnshaw (@CoachEarnshaw) August 30, 2017

Sean Connery in the house watching Federer at US open. The GOAT watching the GOAT — Chris Irvine (@chrisirvine86) August 30, 2017

Original 007 Sean Connery at Ashe Stadium for Federer match. No sign of Moneypenny. — Christian Red (@CRedRojo) August 30, 2017

James Bond star Sir Sean Connery made a rare appearance to watch Roger Federer vs Frances Tiafoe at the 2017 US Open Men's Singles match on Tuesday, which was commemorated by playing the 007 theme music by the tournament organisers. "Sean Connery is in the house," the official Twitter handle of US Open posted soon after they spotted the actor, who played James Bond in the first five Bond films from 1962 to 1967 and later in 1971's. Twitter was overjoyed by the organisers' quick thinking as soon as they spotted Sir Sean in the crowd. Most of the fans were happy to see the 87-year-old actor in good health. "Looking good Sean," wrote one Twitter user while another added: "I guess retirement has suited him just fine, proper legend." There was one who tried to imitate (in writing) Sir Sean's accent: "Let's watch shum tennish."Earlier, Sir Sean had attended the US Open in 2012 and 2015.Here are some more reactions to Sir Sean Connery's swaggering appearance at the US open:Sir Sean Connery retired from acting in 2006 while last role was 2003's. Apart from Roger Moore, Sir Sean is without a doubt the most revered Bond star. In the current series, actor Daniel Craig plays the role of the British spy.Apart from the James Bond films, Sir Sean has featured in films such asand, for which he won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar. Sir Sean Connery has twice won the BAFTA award and thrice the Golden Globe award in a career spanning fifty decades.