US Open Played 007 Theme For Sean Connery. Twitter Both Shaken And Stirred

- "Sean Connery is in the house," tweeted the official handle of US Open
- Fans were happy to their favourite James Bond actor in good health
- "Let's watch shum tennish," wrote a Twitter user
Let's watch shum tennish.— Mike or The Don (@mikeorthedon) August 30, 2017
I guess retirement has suited him just fine, proper legend.— Andy Boyer (@boyer316) August 30, 2017
he looks fantabulous!!!!!— Debra Kolb (@saysroxy) August 30, 2017
Earlier, Sir Sean had attended the US Open in 2012 and 2015.
Here are some more reactions to Sir Sean Connery's swaggering appearance at the US open:
Watching #Usopen2017 and @rogerfederer. So good seeing Sir Sean Connery in the crowd. #greatestever007#jamesbond#bondforever#GOAT— Steve Jerome (@troopersj2003) August 30, 2017
Got to love it, Sean Connery still going strong at 87, out to watch the 007 of tennis, Roger Federer at the #USOpen tonight— Simon Earnshaw (@CoachEarnshaw) August 30, 2017
Sean Connery in the house for Federer-Tiafoe on #Ashe#usopenpic.twitter.com/XFFPrGma0S— Quinn Sutherland (@ReelQuinn) August 30, 2017
Sean Connery in the house watching Federer at US open. The GOAT watching the GOAT— Chris Irvine (@chrisirvine86) August 30, 2017
Original 007 Sean Connery at Ashe Stadium for Federer match. No sign of Moneypenny.— Christian Red (@CRedRojo) August 30, 2017
Sir Sean Connery retired from acting in 2006 while last role was 2003's The League of Extraordinary Gentleman. Apart from Roger Moore, Sir Sean is without a doubt the most revered Bond star. In the current series, actor Daniel Craig plays the role of the British spy.
Apart from the James Bond films, Sir Sean has featured in films such as Marnie, The Name of the Rose, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and The Untouchables, for which he won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar. Sir Sean Connery has twice won the BAFTA award and thrice the Golden Globe award in a career spanning fifty decades.