Upasna Singh Is 'Proud' To Leave Kapil Sharma's Show For Rival Krushna Abhishek Upasna Singh said: "I feel immensely proud to work at The Drama Company"

Upasna Singh in The Kapil Sharma Show. (Image courtesy: SET India) New Delhi: Highlights Upasna Singh says she joined the show because of the producers "They are my really good friends," she said Upasna will be a guest performer on the show for a few episodes The Drama Company. The 42-year-old actress said in a statement that she is 'proud' to be part of Sony TV's latest comedy show, reports news agency IANS. "I feel immensely proud to work at The Drama Company. I readily agreed to work as I have worked with Neeti and Preeti Simoes (producers of the show) very closely in the past (they also produced Kapil Sharma's two shows) and they are my really good friends. I will be a guest performer on the show for a few episodes," Upasna said in a statement.



Upasna Singh starred as Pinky Bua in Comedy Nights With Kapil (which aired on Colors TV) and left after a few months alleging that her character graph did not progress but later she returned to the show. In between, Upasna temporarily joined the team of Comedy Nights Live headed by Krushna but she quit saying, "



Looks like Upasana has difficulty deciding her loyalties.



As of now, Kapil Sharma's show is going through a difficult time. Recently, the comedian cancelled the shoot with Baashaho cast, the reason of which is unknown even to the film's lead actor Ajay Devgn. "He is not keeping well for quite some time. I don't know what happened. When I will talk to him next, I will get to know the reason," he had told IANS.



(With IANS inputs)



