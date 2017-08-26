Twinkle Khanna's Tweet After Ram Rahim Verdict Has A Point. 'Well Said,' She's Told

Highlights "Our fault Babas exist as we turn towards them like silly sunflowers" 'Aptly put,' a user commented on her tweet Rishi Kapoor has also posted a tweet on the violence created

Our fault Babas exist as we turn towards them like silly sunflowers looking for the sun,forgetting that a halo is just a trick of the light! — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) August 26, 2017

Attach all Dera properties and sell them to compensate the national loss by arson and vandalism. Shame Gurmeet followers. No respect for you pic.twitter.com/Tgl03SYTpt — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 25, 2017

To all the people of Haryana , please stay safe. Hope you can see our film soon #Agentleman#PeaceAndLove — Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) August 25, 2017