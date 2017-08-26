Twinkle Khanna's Tweet After Ram Rahim Verdict Has A Point. 'Well Said,' She's Told

Twinkle Khanna is the latest celebrity to post her views on the verdict in Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim's rape case

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: August 26, 2017 14:36 IST
Twinkle Khanna in Mumbai

Highlights

  1. "Our fault Babas exist as we turn towards them like silly sunflowers"
  2. 'Aptly put,' a user commented on her tweet
  3. Rishi Kapoor has also posted a tweet on the violence created
Author, columnist Twinkle Khanna is the latest celebrity to post her views on the verdict in Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim's rape case. After a CBI court in Panchkula convicted Ram Rahim, widespread violence erupted in several parts of Punjab and Haryana. Twinkle, who doesn't shy away from giving her opinion on trending topics, tweeted, "Our fault Babas exist as we turn towards them like silly sunflowers looking for the sun, forgetting that a halo is just a trick of the light!" Twinkle has been praised for her tweet in several comments. 'Well said', 'aptly put,' are some of the replies she's got. Here's what Twinkle Khanna, 43, posted.
 

Rishi Kapoor is also one such celebrity, who doesn't refrain from posting his views. In several angry tweets, the 64-year-old actor urged the government to punish all the self-styled godman who in the name of 'blind faith,' con people. "Frauds. Blind faith in con people. Government must punish these fraudsters. Sukhwinder Kaur (Radhema), Gurmeet, Asaram, Nityananda. All Criminals!" In a separate tweet, Mr Kapoor said that the Dera chief's property should be sold to compensate the national loss. "Shame Gurmeet followers. No respect for you," he tweeted.
 
 

Farhan Akhtar wrote a note to the protestors, which he shared on Twitter and urged to end the violence.
 

Amidst all these, actor Sidharth Malhotra was incessantly trolled for plugging his new filmA Gentleman, in a post on Ram Rahim case. "To all the people of Haryana, please stay safe. Hope you can see our film soon #Agentleman #PeaceAndLove," he tweeted some hours before the verdict was announced.
 

The violence has left at least 31 people dead and 28 have been injured in Panchkula. Violence also spread to Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad and empty buses and train coaches were set on fire allegedly by Dera supporters.
 

