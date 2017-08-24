Twinkle Khanna's Post Reminds Us It's Been Quite A Week Twinkle Khanna's new Instagram post invoked the recent verdict inthe Triple Talaq case and Supreme Court's landmark judgement on Right To Privacy

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Twinkle Khanna in Mumbai. (Image courtesy: Twinkle Khanna) New Delhi: Highlights Twinkle Khanna was being funny again She shared a post on the recent verdict in the Triple Talaq case The post ended with hashtag #RightToPrivacy

A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) on Aug 24, 2017 at 5:57am PDT



Twinkle Khanna scores again.



Twinkle Khanna's humour streak was at its best when last week she posted a picture of an unidentified person defecating on the beach and wrote in caption: "Good morning and I guess here is the first scene of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha part 2." She was alluding to her actor husband Akshay Kumar's new film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, running successfully in theatres, which is a critique on the issue of open defecation. Later, Twinkle was Toilet: Ek Prem Katha's release and the OD free certification-If you see the sardonicism in it - fine! If not-so be it."



Twinkle Khanna is married to Akshay Kumar and they are parents to Aarav and Nitara. Twinkle, who has starred in films like Mela, Baadshah and Jab Pyaar Kissi Se Hota Hai, is the author of two bestsellers - Mrs FunnyBones and The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad.



She has also produced several films through Akshay's Hari Om Entertainment and Grazing Goat Pictures while her first film under Mrs Funnybones Movies will be Padman, also starring Akshay Kumar.



Twinkle Khanna's sense of humour (yes, again) is sassy and cool. The actress-turned-author doesn't shy away from giving her opinion on trending topics of the day or even to share a joke summing up the day's work. On Thursday evening, Twinkle killed two birds with one stone by invoking the recent verdict in the Triple Talaq case and Supreme Court's landmark judgement on Right To Privacy , which was announced today. This time, Twinkle Khanna shared a joke (maybe one of those forwarded messages everyone's getting on WhatsApp) without a caption - it didn't need one. Take a look:Twinkle Khanna scores again.Twinkle Khanna's humour streak was at its best when last week she posted a picture of an unidentified person defecating on the beach and wrote in caption: "Good morning and I guess here is the first scene ofpart 2." She was alluding to her actor husband Akshay Kumar's new film, running successfully in theatres, which is a critique on the issue of open defecation. Later, Twinkle was trolled for mocking the 'dignity of men' and in her 'defense' Twinkle shared the same pic again (LOL) and wrote: "I found the timing ironical with's release and the OD free certification-If you see the sardonicism in it - fine! If not-so be it."Twinkle Khanna is married to Akshay Kumar and they are parents to Aarav and Nitara. Twinkle, who has starred in films likeand, is the author of two bestsellers -andShe has also produced several films through Akshay's Hari Om Entertainment and Grazing Goat Pictures while her first film under Mrs Funnybones Movies will be, also starring Akshay Kumar.