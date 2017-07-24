Twinkle Khanna Was 'Choking At 30,000 Feet,' Lived To Tell The Tale On Twitter

Twinkle Khanna is known to be the undisputed queen of sassy one-liners

Highlights Twinkle was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Sunday Twinkle tweeted to share her experience on the flight She was holidaying with sister Rinke in Austria

Excuse me, is there something dead under your feet? — Prem Panicker (@prempanicker) July 23, 2017

That could work, unfortunately if I don't it fast enough, he will have something truly dead next to him, me ! — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) July 23, 2017

*grin* Or ring the bell and ask the air hostess if you can use the gas mask as there is this medical emergency. — Prem Panicker (@prempanicker) July 23, 2017

I did and she sniffed around, sympathetically nodded and when he fell asleep she surreptitiously sprayed his smelly feet with perfume! https://t.co/opfvJPKSxG — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) July 23, 2017

Honesty is the best policy. #NoPlaceToRun — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) July 23, 2017

Not when you can't escape him for the next 8 hrs! — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) July 23, 2017

Wouldn't a simple "what's that disgusting smell?" and looking around pretending to not know the source suffice? — Incognito (@wahzeewah) July 23, 2017

Been there - done that - didn't work https://t.co/G6rthX2HDt — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) July 23, 2017