Twinkle Khanna Was 'Choking At 30,000 Feet,' Lived To Tell The Tale On Twitter

Twinkle Khanna's homecoming, however, was marred somewhat by a less-than-pleasant flight on which the 43-year-old author was seated near a passenger with smelly feet/socks. Oh dear.

Updated: July 24, 2017 13:26 IST
  1. Twinkle was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Sunday
  2. Twinkle tweeted to share her experience on the flight
  3. She was holidaying with sister Rinke in Austria
Twinkle Khanna put her expertise in converting real-life situations into a hilarious Twitter story to good use on Sunday, after flying home to Mumbai from a seemingly endless holiday. Twinkle was homebound after finishing up in Austria with her sister Rinke, her last stop on an extended vacation that spanned some two-and-half months and multiple destinations across Europe. Her homecoming, however, was marred somewhat by a less-than-pleasant flight on which the 43-year-old author was seated near a passenger with smelly feet/socks. Oh dear. Once safely off the plane, Twinkle Khanna described the eight-hour assault on her olfactory senses with the hashtag #ChokingAt30000Ft and this tweet: "Polite way of telling fellow passenger about the 2 dead toads in his socks, chemical weapons capable of decimating nations?" Our sympathies. An odorous co-passenger has to be among the most harrowing flight experiences.

Solutions for future situations poured in for the survivor. In the comments section, one particular follower suggested that Twinkle tell her co-passenger: "Excuse me, is there something dead under your feet?" Another advised: "Ring the bell and ask the air hostess if you can use the gas mask as there is this medical emergency." But Twinkle had already tried. "I did and she sniffed around, sympathetically nodded and when he fell asleep she surreptitiously sprayed his smelly feet with perfume," she tweeted.
 
 
 
 

Actress Parineeti Chopra was quick to spot Twinkle's query and said it's better to be honest.
 
 

Another suggestion didn't help either - Twinkle Khanna said she's already tried it.
 
 

Dear Twinkle Khanna, who are we (and who is Twitter) to suggest ideas to the undisputed queen of sassy one-liners?

Twinkle Khanna is the author of two books - Mrs Funnybones and The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad - and a regular columnist. She is also producing her husband Akshay Kumar's new film Padman, which is the first project from her production house Funnybones Movies.
 

