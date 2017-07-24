Twinkle Khanna Was 'Choking At 30,000 Feet,' Lived To Tell The Tale On Twitter

Highlights
- Twinkle was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Sunday
- Twinkle tweeted to share her experience on the flight
- She was holidaying with sister Rinke in Austria
Solutions for future situations poured in for the survivor. In the comments section, one particular follower suggested that Twinkle tell her co-passenger: "Excuse me, is there something dead under your feet?" Another advised: "Ring the bell and ask the air hostess if you can use the gas mask as there is this medical emergency." But Twinkle had already tried. "I did and she sniffed around, sympathetically nodded and when he fell asleep she surreptitiously sprayed his smelly feet with perfume," she tweeted.
Excuse me, is there something dead under your feet?— Prem Panicker (@prempanicker) July 23, 2017
That could work, unfortunately if I don't it fast enough, he will have something truly dead next to him, me !— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) July 23, 2017
*grin* Or ring the bell and ask the air hostess if you can use the gas mask as there is this medical emergency.— Prem Panicker (@prempanicker) July 23, 2017
I did and she sniffed around, sympathetically nodded and when he fell asleep she surreptitiously sprayed his smelly feet with perfume! https://t.co/opfvJPKSxG— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) July 23, 2017
Actress Parineeti Chopra was quick to spot Twinkle's query and said it's better to be honest.
Honesty is the best policy. #NoPlaceToRun— Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) July 23, 2017
Not when you can't escape him for the next 8 hrs!— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) July 23, 2017
Another suggestion didn't help either - Twinkle Khanna said she's already tried it.
Wouldn't a simple "what's that disgusting smell?" and looking around pretending to not know the source suffice?— Incognito (@wahzeewah) July 23, 2017
Been there - done that - didn't work https://t.co/G6rthX2HDt— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) July 23, 2017
Dear Twinkle Khanna, who are we (and who is Twitter) to suggest ideas to the undisputed queen of sassy one-liners?
Twinkle Khanna is the author of two books - Mrs Funnybones and The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad - and a regular columnist. She is also producing her husband Akshay Kumar's new film Padman, which is the first project from her production house Funnybones Movies.