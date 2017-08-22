Twinkle Khanna, Trolled For Mocking 'Dignity Of Men,' Posts The Same Pic Again

Highlights "If you see the sardonicism in it - fine! If not-so," wrote Twinkle Some critics accused her of making capital out of the situation Twinkle was asked to take the post down

1. I found the timing ironical with ToiletEPK's release and the OD free certification-If you see the sardonicism in it-fine!If not-so be it pic.twitter.com/LH6IoyKeDF — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) August 22, 2017

Good morning and I guess here is the first scene of Toilet Ek Prem Katha part 2 #WhenYourWalkGoesDownTheToiletpic.twitter.com/tfyTQs8BFM — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) August 19, 2017

Y only remove pic. A public apology should also be made for playing with dignity of men.. ppl stoop so low to promote films @akshaykumar — Change Agent (@MenNeedsJustice) August 19, 2017

But point is... had this been a woman, would you click pic and upload on social? If dignity of women is important then why not men? — Bhaskar Vatsa (@bhaskar_vats) August 20, 2017

Twinkle, twinkle liittle star

What a hypocrite you are

Your tweet stinks of obscenity

Stripping a poor man of his dignity...#Misandry — truthseeker (@virtus_et_honor) August 19, 2017

Let's spread this as message to us that we should build more and more Toilets — SuMit DaHia (@sam_dahia) August 19, 2017

Koi isko #ToiletEkPremKatha dikhao re baba — (@KumarrPrasanna) August 19, 2017