Twinkle Khanna, Trolled For Mocking 'Dignity Of Men,' Posts The Same Pic Again

Highlights
- "If you see the sardonicism in it - fine! If not-so," wrote Twinkle
- Some critics accused her of making capital out of the situation
- Twinkle was asked to take the post down
Twinkle Khanna's sharp observations usually evoke a laugh from Twitter. Not this time though. "A public apology should also be made for playing with dignity of men," read an angry comment, one of several that asked Twinkle to take the post down. A case of shooting the messenger, one might say. At any rate, Twinkle Khanna wasn't taking this s*@t, pardon the language and the pun.
Here's what Twinkle re-shared.
1. I found the timing ironical with ToiletEPK's release and the OD free certification-If you see the sardonicism in it-fine!If not-so be it pic.twitter.com/LH6IoyKeDF— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) August 22, 2017
Check out what she previously wrote.
Good morning and I guess here is the first scene of Toilet Ek Prem Katha part 2 #WhenYourWalkGoesDownTheToiletpic.twitter.com/tfyTQs8BFM— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) August 19, 2017
Some of Twinkle Khanna's critics also accused her of making capital out of the situation in order to promote her husband's film - not that it needs it because Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has already made Rs 115.05 crore in less than two weeks.
Here are some of the tweets which criticised Twinkle's post.
Y only remove pic. A public apology should also be made for playing with dignity of men.. ppl stoop so low to promote films @akshaykumar— Change Agent (@MenNeedsJustice) August 19, 2017
But point is... had this been a woman, would you click pic and upload on social? If dignity of women is important then why not men?— Bhaskar Vatsa (@bhaskar_vats) August 20, 2017
Twinkle, twinkle liittle star— truthseeker (@virtus_et_honor) August 19, 2017
What a hypocrite you are
Your tweet stinks of obscenity
Stripping a poor man of his dignity...#Misandry
However, Twinkle Khanna's's tweet also received instant approval from some. "Let's spread this as message to us that we should build more and more toilets," wrote a user. Twinkle also responded to a comment that said that people had the choice of using public toilets. "Exactly. The public toilet is a 7-8 minute walk from this particular spot," Twinkle wrote back.
Let's spread this as message to us that we should build more and more Toilets— SuMit DaHia (@sam_dahia) August 19, 2017
Koi isko #ToiletEkPremKatha dikhao re baba— (@KumarrPrasanna) August 19, 2017
Twinkle Khanna is the author of two best-selling books - Mrs FunnyBones and The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad. She and Akshay Kumar have been married for over 15 years now and are parents to son Aarav and daughter Nitara.
Akshay is currently filming Padman, a film produced by his wife.