Twinkle Khanna On The 'Toilet Clause' Of Her Marriage To Akshay Kumar

265 Shares EMAIL PRINT Twinkle Khanna photographed in Mumbai New Delhi: Highlights Twinkle shared an incident where a girl defecated on her favourite dress That was the day the seeds of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan were sown," she said "BMC was my Build More Commodes initiative," she wrote Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, which narrates the story of a man who fights to build a toilet in his house in order to save his marriage. Twinkle Khanna, in her weekly blog for



, 43, also shared an incident where a girl had defecated on top of her favourite silk dress as she was unwilling or unable to stand in the long queue to the toilet. "That was the day that the seeds of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan were sown in my young heart. I gathered a few girls and made four picket signs with a red marker pen that stated: BMC - Build More Commodes! We protested outside the principal's office and were promptly thrown into detention," she wrote.



Twinkle further mentions how later during the day she told her mother that 'BMC' was her idea originally, way back in 1985.



However, a confused Dimple Kapadia questioned her, 'How can it be your idea? The BMC was established in 1888. You were not even born then.'



Twinkle responded by saying, "Oh BMC was my Build More Commodes initiative, not to be confused with the corporation. Like Voldemort, that particular BMC is a name that must not be used lightly, otherwise in the same manner that they found dengue mosquito larvae in RJ Malishka's house after she made a parody about potholes, it will be our turn next. Sometimes I wonder if FOS (Freedom of Speech) has really gone DTT (Down the Toilet) these days!'



Akshay Kumar shared Twinkle Khanna's blog on Twitter and wrote, "Here I thought she was promoting my film Toilet - Ek Prem Katha but..."

Here I thought she was promoting my film Toilet - Ek Prem Katha but... https://t.co/29k2NfJCeg — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 30, 2017



Twinkle Khanna is the daughter of actors Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia. She got married to actor Akshay Kumar in 2001. The couple have two children, Aarav and Nitara.



Twinkle Khanna is a former actress known for her role in films like Baadshah, Barsaat and Zulmi. She is now an author, columnist, interior designer and producer.



Twinkle Khanna has co-produced films like Patiala House and Holiday, starring her husband. She is now producing Padman which stars Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in lead roles.





