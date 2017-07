Twinkle Khanna Celebrates Sister Rinke's Birthday With Her Besties

Highlights Rinke Khanna is based out of London "The birthday girl is coming to town," Twinkle posted Not so long ago, the sisters were on holiday together

Happy birthday rinkston! #winedout #birthdayfun A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) on Jul 27, 2017 at 1:54pm PDT

Catching 'feels' #rofl A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr) on Jul 27, 2017 at 11:05pm PDT

The birthday girl is coming to town #sistertime #birthdayfun A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) on Jul 26, 2017 at 9:55pm PDT

The Khanna sisters unpack and discover they are both reading the same book! #bookworms #vivamayrdetox A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) on Jul 15, 2017 at 12:24am PDT

Twinkle Khanna's vacation in Austria with sister Rinke spilled over to Mumbai, Rinke having flown in for a milestone birthday. Rinke Khanna turned 4 on Thursday and that meant a party. "The birthday girl is coming to town," announced Twinkle, 43, on Instagram. She did, and the festivities included a night out with Twinkle's friends Sussanne Khan and Anu Dewan. Husbands and significant/insignificant others may or may not have been present - they were certainly not invited to be in these photographs posted on Instagram by Twinkle Khanna and Sussanne Khan:Twinkle heralded Rinke's arrival with this post:Not so long ago, the sisters were on holiday together Twinkle and Rinke are the daughters of actors Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia. Rinke lives in London with her husband Sameer Saran, whom she married in 2003 after a brief career in Bollywood. Her screen credits include the filmsandTwinkle Khanna also had a successful acting career for about a decade, starring in films likeandbefore giving it up to be first an interior designer and, recently, an author and columnist. Twinkle married herco-star Akshay Kumar in 2001. They have a son and a daughter.Twinkle Khanna, who has written two books and is working on a third, has rekindled her Bollywood roots with a new production house. Her first film is titledand stars Akshay, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte. R Balki directs. Twinkle also has producing credits on Tees Maar Khan and some of Akshay's other films.