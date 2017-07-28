Twinkle Khanna Celebrates Sister Rinke's Birthday With Her Besties

Twinkle Khanna's vacation in Austria with sister Rinke spilled over to Mumbai, Rinke having flown in for a milestone birthday. Rinke Khanna turned 4 on Thursday and that meant a party. "The birthday girl is coming to town," announced Twinkle, 43, on Instagram. She did, and the festivities included a night out with Twinkle's friends Sussanne Khan and Anu Dewan. Husbands and significant/insignificant others may or may not have been present - they were certainly not invited to be in these photographs posted on Instagram by Twinkle Khanna and Sussanne Khan:
Highlights
- Rinke Khanna is based out of London
- "The birthday girl is coming to town," Twinkle posted
- Not so long ago, the sisters were on holiday together
Twinkle heralded Rinke's arrival with this post:
Not so long ago, the sisters were on holiday together:
Twinkle and Rinke are the daughters of actors Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia. Rinke lives in London with her husband Sameer Saran, whom she married in 2003 after a brief career in Bollywood. Her screen credits include the films Jhankaar Beats and Pyar Mein Kabhi Kabhi.
Twinkle Khanna also had a successful acting career for about a decade, starring in films like Barsaat, Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai and Baadshah before giving it up to be first an interior designer and, recently, an author and columnist. Twinkle married her International Khiladi co-star Akshay Kumar in 2001. They have a son and a daughter.
Twinkle Khanna, who has written two books and is working on a third, has rekindled her Bollywood roots with a new production house. Her first film is titled Padman and stars Akshay, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte. R Balki directs. Twinkle also has producing credits on Tees Maar Khan and some of Akshay's other films.