Tumhari Sulu Teaser: Vidya Balan's Voice Will Press Your Dil Ka Button Ahead of the teaser release, the makers of Tumhari Sulu released a motion poster of the movie in which the actress featured as a superhero

Tumhari Sulu: Vidya Balan in a still from the teaser New Delhi: Highlights The teaser shows Sulochana (Vidya) being trained as a radio jockey "Aapki raaton ko jagane, aapke sapno ke sajaane," says Sulu "Sometimes you don't need wings to fly," reads a line in the teaser Tumhari Sulu has been unveiled by the makers of the film today. The one-minute teaser shows Sulochana aka Sulu (Vidya) being trained as a radio jockey. Her trainer asks her to sound 'sexy' while conversing with the listeners over the phone. "Sexy, sexy samjhati ho na tum?," he asks Sulochana. At a gym, Sulu stuns everyone as she is seen talking to a listener and she says, "Aapki raaton ko jagane, aapke sapno ke sajaane, main Sulu. Dil ke button se phone lagaiye aur mere se baat kariye. Karenge na?" The line in the teaser reads, "Sometimes you don't need wings to fly." Well, Tumhari Sulu seems to be fun ride with this teaser.



Watch the teaser of Tumhari Sulu here:





#Repost from @ellipsisentertainment - Aapki Raaton Ko Jagaane ... Aa Rahi Hai #TumhariSulu #TeaserTomorrow #MainKarSaktiHai @tseries.official @balanvidya @manavkaul @mymalishka @nehadhupia @atulkasbekar @tanuj.garg A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya) on Sep 13, 2017 at 2:22am PDT



The film also stars Manav Kaul, Vijay Maurya and Neha Dhupia in pivotal roles.



Tumhari Sulu will have a reprised version of 1987 hit film Mr India's popular song Hawaa Hawaai.



In an interview with news agency IANS, director Suresh Triveni said that Vidya's character in the film is 'fun, happy-go-lucky and grounded, everything that she is even in real life.'



"The film has been handcrafted for Vidya and to have her as a lead in my first feature is an honour. I look forward to seeing the story come alive as I have lived with it for almost a year now," IANS quoted Mr Triveni as saying.



Tumhari Sulu is scheduled to release in theatres on December 1.



(With IANS inputs)



