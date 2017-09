Tumhari Sulu Teaser: Vidya Balan's Voice Will Press Your Dil Ka Button

Highlights The teaser shows Sulochana (Vidya) being trained as a radio jockey "Aapki raaton ko jagane, aapke sapno ke sajaane," says Sulu "Sometimes you don't need wings to fly," reads a line in the teaser

The teaser of Vidya Balan's much-talked about moviehas been unveiled by the makers of the film today. The one-minute teaser shows Sulochana aka Sulu (Vidya) being trained as a radio jockey. Her trainer asks her to sound 'sexy' while conversing with the listeners over the phone. "?," he asks Sulochana. At a gym, Sulu stuns everyone as she is seen talking to a listener and she says, "" The line in the teaser reads, "Sometimes you don't need wings to fly." Well,seems to be fun ride with this teaser.Watch the teaser ofhere:Ahead of the teaser release, the makers of Tumhari Sulu released a motion poster of the movie in which the actress featured as a superhero and was seen flying with several neatly wrapped pressure cookers in the background.See the motion poster ofhere:Noted ad film-maker Suresh Triveni has directed Tumhari Sulu and it has been produced under the banners of T-Series and Ellipsis Entertainment.The film also stars Manav Kaul, Vijay Maurya and Neha Dhupia in pivotal roles.will have a reprised version of 1987 hit film's popular songIn an interview with news agency IANS, director Suresh Triveni said that Vidya's character in the film is 'fun, happy-go-lucky and grounded, everything that she is even in real life.'"The film has been handcrafted for Vidya and to have her as a lead in my first feature is an honour. I look forward to seeing the story come alive as I have lived with it for almost a year now," IANS quoted Mr Triveni as saying.is scheduled to release in theatres on December 1.(With IANS inputs)