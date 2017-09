Tumhari Sulu Motion Poster: Is It A Bird? Is It A Plane? No, It's Vidya Balan

Highlights Vidya Balan features as a superhero in the motion poster Vidya is dressed in a pink sari paired with a red cape The film also features Manav Kaul, Vijay Maurya and Neha Dhupia

The makers of, starring Vidya Balan, have unveiled the motion poster of the movie today, announcing that the teaser of the film will be released on Thursday. The motion poster features Vidya Balan as a superhero, who is seen flying with several neatly wrapped pressure cookers in the background. The 38-year-old actress is dressed in a pinkwhich has been paired with a red cape. "#TumhariSulu #TeaserTomorrow #MainKarSaktiHai," read the caption of the motion poster.has been directed by noted ad film-maker Suresh Triveni and produced under the banners of T-Series and Ellipsis Entertainment.See the motion poster ofhere:Vidya Balan will feature as a radio jockey Sulochana aka Sulu in the movie.See the two posters of Tumhari Sulu which were unveiled earlier.also features Manav Kaul, Vijay Maurya and Neha Dhupia in pivotal roles.In an interview with news agency PTI, Vidya Balan said, "is a fun film. Sulu is a late night RJ and it will unleash the naughty side of me."Director Suresh Triveni talked about Vidya's character in the film in an interview with news agency IANS and said, ""The character of Sulu is fun, happy-go-lucky and grounded, everything that Vidya is even in real life.""The film has been handcrafted for Vidya and to have her as a lead in my first feature is an honour. I look forward to seeing the story come alive as I have lived with it for almost a year now," Mr Triveni added.is slated to release in theatres on December 1.(With PTI and IANS inputs)